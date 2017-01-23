Josh Gottheimer Officially Opens Glen Rock District Office and Constituent Service Center by

Monday, January 23 2017 @ 11:28 AM EST

News & Views

Glen Rock, N.J. -- Today, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) joined with mayors, Freeholders, council people from both parties, community leaders, and Fifth District residents to cut the ribbon and officially open his District Office and Constituent Service Center in Glen Rock. Congressman Bill Pascrell, Glen Rock Mayor Parker, and Freeholder President Zur made remarks. Mayors Deirdre Dillon, Paul Tomasko, Norman Schmelz, John Smart, Bruce Packer, Lou Lamatina, Ed Piehler, and Linda Schwager; along with Freeholders Tom Sullivan, Mary Amoroso, Germaine Ortiz, and David Ganz; and Council Members Louis DiPaolo, Thomas Papaleo, and Ellen Busteed were also in attendance.

