Josh Gottheimer Officially Opens Glen Rock District Office and Constituent Service Center
Glen Rock, N.J. -- Today, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) joined with mayors, Freeholders, council people from both parties, community leaders, and Fifth District residents to cut the ribbon and officially open his District Office and Constituent Service Center in Glen Rock. Congressman Bill Pascrell, Glen Rock Mayor Parker, and Freeholder President Zur made remarks. Mayors Deirdre Dillon, Paul Tomasko, Norman Schmelz, John Smart, Bruce Packer, Lou Lamatina, Ed Piehler, and Linda Schwager; along with Freeholders Tom Sullivan, Mary Amoroso, Germaine Ortiz, and David Ganz; and Council Members Louis DiPaolo, Thomas Papaleo, and Ellen Busteed were also in attendance.
"Being responsive to and making the federal government work for the people of the Fifth District is my top priority, whether it's helping a veteran with their benefits, a senior with their Social Security, or fixing a pothole," said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. "I urge anyone in need of assistance to reach out to me or my team in my new Glen Rock office. We are honored to serve you."
Gottheimer is saving taxpayers $2,000 a month in office rent compared to his predecessor. He will also have offices in Newtown, Ringwood, Vernon, Hackensack, and Washington Borough.
