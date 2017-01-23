Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, January 23 2017 @ 12:36 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, January 23 2017 @ 12:36 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

New School Crossing Safety Equipment

Mayor Richard LaBarbiera and the Paramus Borough Council have welcomed the New Year with five new ‘School Zone Solar LED Flashing Beacon’ systems and two ‘Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon Solar LED’ crosswalk systems. The safety and well-being of the students and residents of the Borough has received a lot of focus by the Paramus Police Department and our elected officials.

New School Crossing Safety Equipment
They have responded and have provided a new component to help promote safe and active lifestyles for students, enhance awareness and improve pedestrian safety.  These much-needed beacons will draw awareness to crosswalks, speed limit signage and was one of the solutions to increase driver awareness and overall safety in these areas. 

The five new ‘School Zone Solar LED Flashing Beacon’ systems are located on Century Road at Paramus High School, Spring Valley Road at Eastbrook Middle School, Roosevelt Blvd at Westbrook Middle School, Midland Avenue at Memorial Elementary School and on Midland Avenue at Midland Elementary School. These systems are programmed to activate during school arrival times, lunch hours and dismissal times. They serve as early warning devices to alert drivers that they are entering a school zone and to reduce their speed to the posted school zone speed limit.

The two ‘Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon Solar LED’ crosswalks systems are located on Spring Valley Road, at the Eastbrook Middle School entrance crosswalk, and on Midland Avenue, at the Midland Elementary School entrance crosswalk. These systems are push button activated and alert drivers to pedestrian traffic that may be utilizing the crosswalk. Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacons have been shown to improve driver yield rates up to 96%. These devices are also solar powered.

Both systems are compliant with all “Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices” (MUTCD) requirements for design, illumination and color. The Borough of Paramus, Mayor and Council, Police Department, Board of Education, Traffic Maintenance Department and Borough Engineers all contributed input to this collaborative effort.

 

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

kehrenberg@paramuspolice.org

 

  • New School Crossing Safety Equipment
