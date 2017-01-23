New School Crossing Safety Equipment by

New School Crossing Safety Equipment

The five new ‘School Zone Solar LED Flashing Beacon’ systems are located on Century Road at Paramus High School, Spring Valley Road at Eastbrook Middle School, Roosevelt Blvd at Westbrook Middle School, Midland Avenue at Memorial Elementary School and on Midland Avenue at Midland Elementary School. These systems are programmed to activate during school arrival times, lunch hours and dismissal times. They serve as early warning devices to alert drivers that they are entering a school zone and to reduce their speed to the posted school zone speed limit.

The two ‘Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon Solar LED’ crosswalks systems are located on Spring Valley Road, at the Eastbrook Middle School entrance crosswalk, and on Midland Avenue, at the Midland Elementary School entrance crosswalk. These systems are push button activated and alert drivers to pedestrian traffic that may be utilizing the crosswalk. Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacons have been shown to improve driver yield rates up to 96%. These devices are also solar powered.

Both systems are compliant with all “Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices” (MUTCD) requirements for design, illumination and color. The Borough of Paramus, Mayor and Council, Police Department, Board of Education, Traffic Maintenance Department and Borough Engineers all contributed input to this collaborative effort.

