Urban Resort Offers Unique Selection of International Spa Services

JANUARY 20, 2017 (Edgewater, NJ) – SoJo Spa Club – a unique rejuvenating urban resort in Edgewater, NJ with breathtaking views of New York City – is opening its doors to welcome its first guests TODAY, January 20, 2017.

Highly anticipated by area residents on both sides of the Hudson River, the stunning new landmark is a 240,000-square-foot resort and hotel with a spectacular panoramic waterfront view. Highlights include: a rooftop infinity pool, a 170-foot-long foot massage path, an outdoor hydrotherapy pool, 10 unique sauna and therapy rooms, a variety of outdoor hot tubs, cafés and a restaurant. It also devotes an entire floor to family-friendly amenities.

“We have taken some of the most coveted natural therapies from around the world and have made it possible to experience them in one marvelous location” said Atif Youssef, SoJo Spa Club General Manager. “You simply won’t find this variety of international influence and combination of amenities anywhere else in the area.”

The SPA at SoJo Spa Club is the first in New Jersey to partner with ESPA, globally renowned for prestigious spas and exceptional skin treatments. Together they provide a wide variety of facials, massages and body treatments using premium ESPA products.

“Found in leading spas around the world, ESPA’s luxurious products and natural treatments blend harmoniously with The SPA at SoJo Spa Club,” said Sandra Sadowski, ESPA Director of Operations, The Americas. “ESPA is proud to be affiliated with spas of distinction, and this is a uniquely appointed and breathtaking urban resort like no other.”

SoJo Spa Club features specialty outdoor soaking experiences including hinoki wood, carbon-rich and silk baths that incorporate natural minerals providing healing comfort.

Guests can also enjoy soothing sauna rooms that feature distinctive qualities, such as Himalayan salt, red clay, white clay, far-infrared, and charcoal. Each sauna room offers unique health benefits, ranging from penetrating aching muscles to improving blood circulation.

Delectable fare featuring diverse flavors is available in a large, airy dining space, as well as multiple café lounges throughout the Spa. A light, seasonal menu created by SoJo Spa Club Executive Chef Nicholas Gatti awaits diners in SoJo Spa Club’s more intimate restaurant. And an outdoor rooftop dining area with breathtaking skyline views will be available to guests during the year’s warmer months.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to SoJo Spa Club,” said Youssef. “We are dedicated to providing the ultimate atmosphere for relaxation, exceeding expectations and making SoJo Spa Club the perfect luxurious escape for everyone.”

SoJo Spa Club is located at 660 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, less than five miles from the Lincoln Tunnel and George Washington Bridge. It is also conveniently located within five minutes of both ferry and light rail transportation, and within 25 miles of three international airports.

SoJo Spa Club is open 9:00am to 11:00pm, seven days a week, and offers both daily admission passes as well as annual memberships. Guests can visit for a few hours, an entire day, or – coming soon – spend the weekend or an extended stay in one of 32 hotel guest rooms and suites, opening this Spring.

Visit www.SojoSpaClub.com for more information. Or email info@sojospaclub.com to make reservations for The SPA treatments by ESPA.

