THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS TO HOST 2017 LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

Monday, January 23 2017 @ 02:31 PM EST

News & Views

Free Performances, Competitions and Raffles Offered to the Public January 28

Elizabeth, NJ (January 18, 2017) – The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof, today announced the 2017 Lunar New Year Celebration taking place at the mall on Saturday, January 28.

As one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in the Chinese culture, the Lunar New Year event at The Mills at Jersey Gardens will honor the time-honored tradition with competitions, traditional performances and raffles. The event will kick-off with the Lion Dance, featuring ornately decorated lion heads dancing to the music of beating drums, clashing cymbals and resounding gongs to greet and bring good luck and fortune in the new year.

“We are thrilled to host this exciting celebration at the Mills at Jersey Gardens,” said Crystal Fresco, Director of Marketing and Business Development, The Mills at Jersey Gardens. “We look forward to sharing these ancient Chinese traditions and performances with our shoppers and employees alike by kicking off the new year with such a festive cultural event.”

All events are held in the Center Court of the mall with two blocks of performances taking place at 12:30PM and 1:40PM.

12:30PM/1:40PM – Lion Dance

12:45PM – Lunar New Year Greeting

12:50PM/1:55PM – Chinese Instrument Performance I: Chinese Pippa

12:55PM/2:00PM – Chopsticks Competition

1:05PM/2:10PM – Raffle

1:10PM/2:15PM – Kong Fu Performance

1:15PM/2:20PM – Chinese Instrument Performance II: Chinese Flute

1:20PM/2:25PM – Classical Chinese Dance

1:25PM/2:30PM – Raffle

Schedule subject to change. Updates will be added to the schedule at http://www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens/news-and-events.

About The Mills at Jersey Gardens

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof. A shopper’s paradise, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is anchored by top outlets including Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Century 21, Marshall’s, and the best brand outlets including Michael Kors, Coach, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic, Nike, True Religion, Nautica, PUMA and Guess. The center also offers the largest Tommy Hilfiger in the US. With daily transportation from both the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Newark Liberty International Airport, the center is a great day-trip out of the hustle and bustle of New York City and features tax-free shopping on clothes and shoes. Enjoy great dining at Johnny Rockets, Chili’s, Applebee’s and its food court – voted one of the best in the state by NJ.com. Located at 651 Kapkowski Rd. in Elizabeth, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is easy to access off of exit 13A on Interstate 95. For more information, call (908) 354-5900 or visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens. The Mills at Jersey Gardens may also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens and on Twitter www.twitter.com/MillsatJersey.

About The Mills, A Simon Company

The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami).

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and a S&P100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

