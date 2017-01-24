Caption: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar Raises Over $113,000 for USMC’s Toys for Tots by

Representatives of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar present a check for $113,000 to the U.S. Marines Corps in support of its Toys for Tots program. The funds were raised during Applebee’s annual Breakfast with Santa events held in New Jersey, in which 100 percent of the proceeds benefitted underprivileged children in local communities during the holiday season.

Over the past 18 years, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Long Island – which donated a combined total of $264,723 as a result of its 2016 Breakfast with Santa fundraiser – have raised more than $4.1 million for the Toys for Tots initiative, helping to spread holiday cheer to over 230,000 deserving children.



FROM L TO R: Christopher Lopa, general manager, Applebee’s of Rockaway; Kevin Coughlin, director of operations, Applebee’s; Staff Sergeant Ramon Perez, United States Marine Corps; John Antosiewicz, area director, Applebee’s.

In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, East Hanover, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Toms River, Totowa, Union, Wall and Woodbridge.

