The Valley Hospital Foundation to Host Go Red For Women Fashion Show

Tuesday, January 24 2017 @ 12:35 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Ridgewood, NJ January 24, 2017 — Join The Valley Hospital Foundation on Thursday, February 23, 2017, for their Go Red for Women Fashion Show at Seasons, located at 644 Pascack Rd in the Township of Washington. The event will benefit Valley’s Cardiac Screening Program.

Cocktails will be served at 6:30pm followed by the fashion show. Neiman Marcus will showcase a fashion collection from numerous fashion designers. Specially trained cardiology staff from Valley will provide educational information about heart-healthy living, helpful tips for detecting your potential risk for heart disease, and steps you can take to prevent heart disease.

Tickets are $75 each. For more information or to register, please visit www.ValleyHospitalFoundation.org or call The Valley Hospital Foundation office at 201-291-6313.

