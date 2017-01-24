Brain Candy Live! by

Tuesday, January 24 2017 @ 12:38 PM EST

Starring Adam Savage & Michael Stevens



Sunday, February 26, 2017 3:00 PM

Tickets $39 - $119



Tickets available at: or www.NJPAC.org or Box Office 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)

(Newark, New Jersey - January 24, 2017) New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Brain Candy Live! Starring Adam Savage & Michael Stevens. Adam Savage, television's beloved MythBuster, joins forces with YouTube Vsauce sensation Michael Stevens for this mind-blowing, interactive theatrical experience that features more than three tons of their crazy toys and incredible tools. It’s what your mind is hungry for … a celebration of curiosity that’s an interactive, hands-on, minds-on theatrical experience like no other. Brain Candy Live! has been described as “a cross between TED Talks and the Blue Man Group.” Adam Savage and Michael Stevens can’t wait to unleash their collective sense of wonder, curiosity and fun, and they’re inviting you and your friends and family to join in and get your minds messy. The Brain Candy Live! experience is like a two-hour play date with Walt Disney, Willy Wonka and Albert Einstein.



Ask yourself, “Is it possible to 3D print a human – live onstage? Can you slow down the effects of gravity with something we throw away every day? What happens if everyone on Earth jumps in the air at exactly the same time? Can anyone bottle-up a magical invisible substance and use it to power a rocket?”



Discover all this and more as Savage and Stevens entertainingly answer questions, question answers and talk Mother Nature into doing some things she’s never done before!



Smart is the new superpower and two of this planet’s most entertaining everyday heroes are coming to your town to rescue you and your family from boredom. Join them as they use their secret recipe of fun, surprise, excitement, and just a pinch of danger to cook up and deliver a giant batch of magical Brain Candy to every mind in the audience. Sunday, February 26, 2017 3:00 PM at Prudential Hall. Get your tickets now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)

Event Link: http://www.njpac.org/events/detail/brain-candy-presents-adam-savage-michael-stevens

NJPAC, Prudential Hall

One Center Street , Newark, NJ

