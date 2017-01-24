Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents VIC DiBITETTO by

SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2017 – 8PM

$59 (VIP Meet and Greet) - $39- $29

Appropriate for Ages 18+

(Englewood, New Jersey-January 23, 2017) Bergen Performing Arts Center located at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey presents Vic DiBitetto -Friday, March 4, 2017 at 8PM. Purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC’s Box Office at 201.227.1030.



Vic DiBitetto

An incredibly powerful performer, comedian Vic DiBitetto churns energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter. His pace is frenetic. He’s been called a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden. The bottom line is, DiBitetto leaves his audiences breathless with laughter. He is referred to by most other comics as a “killer” which means you just can’t follow Vic onstage. And that has been uttered by many very famous stand-ups over the years. Appropriate for Ages 18+.

Vic was featured in Kevin James’ movie Mall Cop: Blart 2 and is an internet sensation with tens of millions of YouTube views and his now famous Bread and Milk, Justin Bieber and Kanye West viral rants. He also hosted Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV in March 2015 and headlined in The Three Tenors (who can’t sing) Tour across the country in 22 cities. Vic launched his own television talk show The Vic DiBitetto Show Co-Starring Marion Grodin (Charles Grodin’s daughter) in October 2015.

Up until 2014, Vic drove a school bus for special needs children for 20 years. The law requires that there be a matron on the bus as well. That was Vic’s wife, Lucy. Before that, he drove a garbage truck. They were finally able to “get off the bus” and focus solely on Vic’s career.

Vic has appeared on television's America's Funniest People (ABC) where he was a $10,000 Grand Prize winner as well as Stand-Up Spotlight (VH1) and Last Laugh at Pips and acted in a pilot with Woody Allen and Danny Aiello.

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

