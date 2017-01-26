Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, January 26 2017 @ 08:51 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, January 26 2017 @ 08:51 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Arrest on Illegal Possession of Prescription Pills in Paramus

    Share
The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Andre Felix, 18 yoa, of Paterson NJ and Steven Pena, 20 yoa, of Paterson NJ, for Eluding Police and the Illegal Possession of Prescription Pills.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at approx. 2:12 pm, Police Officer Donald Liu attempted to stop a 2000 Audi, model A4, color blue, with New York registration for having a defective brake light.  This was in the area of G Fried Carpets located at 495 Route 17 south. When Officer Liu activated his lights and sirens, the vehicle, which was occupied by two persons,  fled on Route 17 south. The vehicle then exited onto the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 163. A short time later the Audi attempted to merge onto Route 80 west where it spun out and hit a guard rail. The suspect vehicle attempted back off the guard rail at which time it struck Officer Liu’s police car. At that time Liu assisted by several other Paramus Officers took the driver identified as Andre Felix and the passenger who was identified as Steven Pena into custody for eluding and possession of pills that were located in the car.

The suspects were transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where they were booked, processed and charged. Both suspects were released without bail. The defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The suspects were charged on January 25, 2017 with:

Andre Felix

                Eluding Police with a motor vehicle          2C; 29-2B

                Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs 2C:35-10.5

Steven Pena

                Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs 2C:35-10.5

 

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

kehrenberg@paramuspolice.org

 

 
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Arrest on Illegal Possession of Prescription Pills in Paramus
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost