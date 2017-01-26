Arrest on Illegal Possession of Prescription Pills in Paramus by

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at approx. 2:12 pm, Police Officer Donald Liu attempted to stop a 2000 Audi, model A4, color blue, with New York registration for having a defective brake light. This was in the area of G Fried Carpets located at 495 Route 17 south. When Officer Liu activated his lights and sirens, the vehicle, which was occupied by two persons, fled on Route 17 south. The vehicle then exited onto the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 163. A short time later the Audi attempted to merge onto Route 80 west where it spun out and hit a guard rail. The suspect vehicle attempted back off the guard rail at which time it struck Officer Liu’s police car. At that time Liu assisted by several other Paramus Officers took the driver identified as Andre Felix and the passenger who was identified as Steven Pena into custody for eluding and possession of pills that were located in the car.

The suspects were transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where they were booked, processed and charged. Both suspects were released without bail. The defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The suspects were charged on January 25, 2017 with:

Andre Felix

Eluding Police with a motor vehicle 2C; 29-2B

Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs 2C:35-10.5

Steven Pena

Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs 2C:35-10.5

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

kehrenberg@paramuspolice.org

