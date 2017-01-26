Arrest on Reckless Endangerment, Eluding Police, and Criminal Mischief in Paramus by

Thursday, January 26 2017 @ 08:30 AM EST

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at approx. 4:02 pm the Oakland Police Department issued a BOLO for a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, color black, with NJ registration T58-AWK. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Nicholas Vizzone, was wanted for questioning in a suspicious incident at the Walgreens Drug Store. When Oakland police approached the Jetta on foot the vehicle fled from the scene.

Paramus Police Officer Thomas Holden observed the suspect vehicle on Route 17 south in the area of Midland Avenue. When Holden attempted to stop the car it fled on Route 17 south. When the Jetta reached the Lukoil Gas Station, located on Route 17 south near Farview Avenue, it jumped a curb and struck a civilian car, it then fled onto Gertrude Avenue. The Jetta then turned into the Coach USA bus yard located on Pleasant Avenue. It then fled into a storage yard belonging to Paramus Honda also located on Pleasant Avenue.

While in this lot, the suspect vehicle struck 3 parked vehicles belonging to Paramus Honda. The suspect then rammed two Paramus Police Cars causing significant damage to one of them. One officer was injured and transport to Hackensack University Medical Center for neck and back injuries where he is expected to be released. The suspect then drove through a chain link fence and locked gate, back onto Pleasant Avenue where it then fled onto Passaic Street into the City of Hackensack.

Hackensack Police and New Jersey State Police followed the Jetta onto the New Jersey Turnpike where it fled south bound. In the area of exit 15W the suspect struck another civilian car. At this time the suspect was taken into custody by the State Police and the officers of the East Rutherford Police Department.

The suspect was transported to the Paramus Police Department, where he was booked, processed and charged. The suspect was remanded to the Bergen County Jail without bail pending his first appearance. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The suspect was arrested and charged on January 25, 2017 with:

Reckless Endangerment 2C:12-2

Eluding Police with a Motor Vehicle 2C:29-2B

Active Warrant for Violation of Parole

Criminal Mischief 2C:17-3

