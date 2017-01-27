Bergen County Authorizes Shared Services Contract with Bergen County Board of Social Services for Vehicle Maintenance and Repair by

Friday, January 27 2017

Posted in News & Views

HACKENSACK- Bergen County officials on Wednesday authorized a shared services contract with the Bergen County Board of Social Services for vehicle maintenance and repair of the board’s fleet of vehicles, as part of Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders’ vision of offering County services to Bergen County’s 70 municipalities and numerous authorities and boards of educations to increase efficiency and provide savings to taxpayers.

The contract allows the Board of Social Services to make use of the services of the County’s Mechanical Services Division and vehicle repair facility, located in Paramus off of Farview Avenue. Previously, the Board has sought such services from private vendors at greater expense to the taxpayers.

“Shared service agreements such as this enable us to save taxpayer dollars by offering County services to municipalities, authorities, and boards of education,” said Freeholder Chairwoman Tracy Zur. “This is part of our commitment to save money and identify areas where we can make government more efficient.”

“In 2015, we established the Division of Mechanical Services to bring together all employees handling vehicle maintenance and repair, streamlining how we service county vehicles and allowing us to offer these services to our partners outside of county government,” said County Executive James J. Tedesco. “We are proud that our experienced, talented Mechanical Services team will now maintain and repair the Board of Social Services vehicle fleet, saving our taxpayers money without sacrificing quality or safety.”

Since 2016, the County has enacted similar agreements for vehicle maintenance and repair with the following participants: Cliffside Park, Fort Lee, New Milford, North Arlington, Palisades Park, Park Ridge, Ridgewood Schools, Rochelle Park, South Hackensack, and the Township of Washington.

