New Jersey Chapter of the American Institute of Architects Recognizes Member Accomplishments with Five 2016 Service Awards by

Friday, January 27 2017 @ 10:41 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Professional Organization Honors Noteworthy Architects and Firms for Their Extraordinary Work and Service

MAHWAH, N.J. (Jan. 27, 2017) — At their annual awards gala, the New Jersey chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA-NJ) honored four individuals and one firm who demonstrated distinguished service and commitment to advancing the standards of the architecture profession and the goals of the organization.

Presented during this year’s annual awards gala, which was held at the Sheraton in Mahwah, AIA-NJ Service Awards honor the work of the state’s most talented and forward-thinking architects and architectural firms.

“The Service Awards allows AIA-NJ to recognize and honor distinguished members who exhibit outstanding devotion to the profession of architecture, the AIA-NJ organization and their local communities,” said Ben Lee, AIA, president of AIA-NJ. “With impressive accomplishments in the fields of innovative design, advocacy and conservation, the recipients represent some of the organization’s longstanding leaders and emerging professionals. We’re very pleased to honor these architectural professionals and firms, and recognize them for their efforts to create a sustainable built environment.”

The recipients for the Service Awards were:

Paul Barlo, AIA, was named “Architect of the Year” for his insightful and creative answers to today’s architectural challenges. Barlo founded Barlo & Associates in 1980, which has been a pioneer in the design/build concept, providing its clients with timely and efficient architectural and construction services for a broad range of projects. Barlo & Associates has been honored by both the local and state level of AIA, having recieved the Jersey Shore NJ AIA Service Award in 1997, 2008 and 2014, as well as AIA-NJ Firm of the Year in 1997 and 2008. Barlo has served as president of the AIA Jersey Shore section and a number of local community organizations, including the Brick Township Chamber of Commerce, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ocean County, Dottie’s House Shelter for Abused Women, the Monmouth Ocean Development Council and the Brick Township Rotary Club. Barlo has also been involved with the Mayor’s Council for Reusable Energy, Brick Environmental Beautification Committee, ADA Committee for Public Access, Community Center Task Force and the Brick Township Historic Preservation Committee.

Kimmerle Group of Harding, N.J. and Manhattan, was honored with the “Architectural Firm of the Year” award. With over 30 years of experience providing architectural services, Kimmerle Group focuses on redevelopment, repositioning and urban planning, with an emphasis on reinventing real estate assets and communities. Their expertise spans strategic real estate planning and development services, master planning and urban design, architecture and interiors, and project management. The firm’s principals maintain faculty positions at New York University and Rutgers University, and additionally have held visiting critic roles at NJIT, Pratt and several community colleges.

Michael J. Hanrahan, AIA, received the “Distinguished Service Award” in recognition of his extensive architectural experience and dedication. For over 20 years, Hanrahan has been a key member of his firm, Clarke Caton Hintz, where he has gained extensive experience in historic preservation and adaptive reuse projects. He has served as lead designer and project manager for many notable projects, including the Engineering Hall at Rowan University and the renovations of the East Orange Municipal Complex. In 1999, Hanrahan began his tenure on the Executive Committee of AIA New Jersey, and has served the organization in several leadership posts, including a term as president in 2011. He has also served on the Executive Committee of AIA Central Jersey, and was the section’s president in 2005. Hanrahan has been an active member within Preservation New Jersey, the Construction Specification Institute and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Andrew Burian, AIA, was recognized as “Young Architect of the Year” for his contributions to the architectural and civic communities. Burian graduated from NJIT with a Bachelor of Arts in 2005 and received his license to practice architecture in 2011. Burian has been a key contributor to several award-winning projects including the Louis I. Kahn Trenton Bath House and Day Camp, the Wheeler Opera House and the Count Basie Theater. Currently, Burian is an architect at Rutgers University Office of the University Architect, which is responsible for all the University’s campuses, comprising more than 28 million square feet of space. His responsibilities include solicitation of architecture and engineering firms for campus improvements and studies, development of pro-forma-based project assessments, review of consultant-submitted design documents and strategic planning for capital initiatives. Within his local community, Burian has worked with preservation groups including Friends of the Franklin Inn, The Millstone Valley Preservation Coalition and the East Millstone Historical Society. He also is the current chairman of the Franklin Township Historic Preservation Advisory Commission.

Megan Pritts, Associate AIA, was named “Intern Architect of the Year.” Following her passion to become an architect, Pritts began her journey at Syracuse University’s School of Architecture. During that time, she also gained internship experience with Perkins Eastman, where she worked on adaptive reuse, workplace and senior housing projects, as well as a small firm that focused on multi-family and mixed income housing for U.S. HUD. Currently, Pritts is a project manager and designer at Princeton-based firm JZA+D where she is managing a project for Rutgers University that is under construction. Pritts is an active member of AIA and is a part of AIA-NJ’s Emerging Professional Community.

About AIA and AIA New Jersey

Founded in 1857, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) is the professional organization that helps architects serve the public’s needs and builds awareness of the role of architects and architecture in American society. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., its 300 plus local chapters represent 89,000 licensed architects and allied professionals. The organization’s local chapter, AIA New Jersey, has served as the voice of the architecture profession in the Garden State since 1900. Based in Trenton, AIA New Jersey has 2,000 members in six local sections. For more information, please visit www.aia-nj.org.

Advertisement