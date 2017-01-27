Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Friday, January 27 2017 @ 10:45 PM EST
Friday, January 27 2017 @ 10:45 PM EST
Bergen Freeholders Authorize Agreement with Catholic Charities to Help Keep Senior Veterans in their Homes

HACKENSACK- The Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders on Wednesday adopted Resolution #35-17, authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Bergen County Department of Human Services, Division of Senior Services with Catholic Charities for the provision of clinical assessments and reassessments of veterans referred to the Veterans Directed Home & Community Based Services Program, a federal program aimed at keeping senior veterans out of nursing homes. This marks the County’s 7th year working with Catholic Charities on this program.Under the program, Bergen County veterans who are at risk of nursing home placement are referred by the Veterans Administration Health Care System in Lyons, New Jersey. The County then works with Catholic Charities to provide initial assessments for eligibility and clinical assessments and reassessments. The assessments performed by Catholic Charities are vital in assisting the County with connecting veterans with the services they need, such as home health aides, and reassessments are performed every 6 months to determine if any needs have changed. The goal of the program is to allow homebound veterans to age in place and stay in their homes. “This is a great example of the County working with Federal programs, nonprofit partners, and community-based agencies to coordinate services to Bergen County residents that allow them to live independently,” said Freeholder Chair Pro Tempore Joan Voss, who serves as the chair of Human Services Committee. “We have worked hard effectively eliminated veteran’s homelessness here in Bergen because it’s the right thing to do. Programs like this are integral to preserving the ability of our County’s senior veterans to choose to stay in their homes.”
