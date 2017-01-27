Ferraro Functional Fitness in Saddle Brook Offers Unique Approach by

Customized wellness plans including Infrared Sauna, Vibration Plate Therapy, rare ROM Machine

SADDLE BROOK, NJ – January 27, 2017 – Ferraro Spine and Rehabilitation of Saddle Brook is pleased to announce the opening of Bergen County's newest state-of-the-art health and wellness center, Ferraro Functional Fitness. The new fitness center designs custom programs to both exercise and heal the body.

The center creates a unique program for each client to reach their desired goals, to build strength and agility, and to incorporate recovery to prevent injury. In addition, Ferraro Functional Fitness offers nutrition and health coaching.



Unlike other gyms and fitness facilities in Bergen County, Ferraro Functional Fitness houses sought after technologies including InBody Assessments, HealthSnap software, an Infrared Sauna, Vibration Plate Therapy and the rare Range of Motion (ROM) Machine.



The InBody Assessment is an advanced technology that precisely measures individual body compositions in segments instead of as a whole. The HealthSnap software generates comprehensive and personalized reports prioritizing an individual’s health into various categories.



Ferraro's infrared sauna provides detoxification and an energizing experience without the dehydrating side effects of traditional saunas. Vibration Plate Therapy stimulates the growth plates, improves circulation, enhances muscle strength and energizes the lymphatic system.



The ROM machine is a rare and high intensity training module that provides a total body workout in only 4 minutes by optimizing its user's oxygen consumption.



Ferraro also offers Functional Fitness classes, which feature a new type of interval training that burns calories and builds lean muscle.



To schedule your free evaluation and customized program recommendation, contact Amanda, Director of Health and Wellness, at (973) 685-4946.



Ferarro Functional fitness has no contracts and no set-up fee.



Ferraro Functional Fitness is located at 224 Midland Avenue in Saddle Brook. Find out more at https://www.ferrarofit.com/

