Hackensack University Medical Center Welcomes Cardiothoracic Surgeon Mark B. Anderson, M.D.

Hackensack University Medical Center, a member of Hackensack Meridian Health, is pleased to welcome Mark B. Anderson, M.D., FACS, vice chair of cardiac surgery services and cardiothoracic surgeon, to the Hackensack University Medical Group. Dr. Anderson is a leading expert in minimally-invasive heart surgery, robotic techniques, and mechanical assist devices.

“I am pleased and proud to welcome a physician of Dr. Anderson’s caliber,” said Lisa Tank, M.D., vice president of Medical Affairs at HackensackUMC. “He is an excellent addition to our team, who will serve as a leader in providing high-quality, patient-centered care in an academic setting.”

With more than 25 years of cardiothoracic surgery experience, Dr. Anderson joins HackensackUMC from Albert Einstein Healthcare Network in Philadelphia, where he served as co-director of the Heart and Vascular Institute, and chief of the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Regional Cardiothoracic Surgery Program.

“Dr. Anderson’s expertise and dedication will surely enhance our team,” said Joseph Parrillo, M.D., chair of the Heart and Vascular Hospital at HackensackUMC. “He will be a true asset as we continue to advance and revolutionize our treatment of cardiovascular disease.”

Dr. Anderson is board certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and by the American Board of Surgery. His clinical expertise extends to all aspects of cardiac surgery, including coronary bypass surgery, valve replacement and repair, thoracic aortic surgery, mechanical circulatory support, Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) surgery, and endovascular techniques. Dr. Anderson has particular expertise in minimally invasive repair of the mitral valve, and placement of ventricular assist devices for severe heart failure.

“I am delighted to join the team at HackensackUMC,” said Dr. Anderson. “I look forward to our collaborations in service of our patients and the wider community.”

Dr. Anderson earned his medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York, and completed his internship and residency in general surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, where he served as chief resident in his last year of residency training. Dr. Anderson completed a cardiac surgery fellowship in the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of California San Diego, and was selected as a senior registrar in Cardiac Surgery and Transplantation at Papworth Hospital in

Cambridge, England, where he spent an additional year.

Dr. Anderson has been published in several renowned medical journals. He has presented and lectured on a variety of topics pertaining to cardiac surgery, minimally invasive heart valve surgery, Ventricular Assist Device (VAD), and treatment of heart failure. His research interests include the surgical management of heart failure, and myocardial recovery with mechanical assist devices as well as less invasive surgical techniques.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Anderson to our extraordinary team,” said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., president of HackensackUMC. “He brings a wealth of experience and insight that will further elevate the care we provide to the community.”

