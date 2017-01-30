Josh Gottheimer Officially Opens Ringwood District Office and Constituent Service Center by

Monday, January 30 2017 @ 09:41 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Ringwood, N.J. -- Today, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) joined local community leaders and Fifth District residents to cut the ribbon and officially open his District Office and Constituent Service Center in Ringwood. Attendees included Ringwood Mayor John Speer; State Senator Gerald Cardinale; State Assemblypeople Holly Schepisi and Robert Auth; Passaic County Freeholders Assad Ahkter, Terry Duffy, and John Bartlett; Ringwood Deputy Mayor Jim Martocci; and Ringwood Council Members Jaime Landis and Jim Martocci.

Advertisement