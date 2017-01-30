Josh Gottheimer Officially Opens Ringwood District Office and Constituent Service Center
Ringwood, N.J. -- Today, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) joined local community leaders and Fifth District residents to cut the ribbon and officially open his District Office and Constituent Service Center in Ringwood. Attendees included Ringwood Mayor John Speer; State Senator Gerald Cardinale; State Assemblypeople Holly Schepisi and Robert Auth; Passaic County Freeholders Assad Ahkter, Terry Duffy, and John Bartlett; Ringwood Deputy Mayor Jim Martocci; and Ringwood Council Members Jaime Landis and Jim Martocci.
"Being responsive to and making the federal government work for the people of the Fifth District is my top priority, whether it's helping a veteran with their benefits, a senior with their Social Security, or fixing a pothole," said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. "I urge anyone in need of assistance to reach out to me or my team in my new Ringwood office. We are honored to serve you."
Gottheimer is saving taxpayers $2,000 a month in office rent compared to his predecessor. He will also have offices in Glen Rock, Newton, Vernon, Hackensack, and Washington Borough.
