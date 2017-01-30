Noel Coward Revue Hits Bergen Stage by

Monday, January 30 2017

(From left) Emily D’Onofrio, of Lodi; Wally Villanueva, of Jersey City; Sarah Klausner, of Ridgefield Park; Matthew Rella, of Glen Rock; Angelina Aragona, of Washington Township; and Kevin Bergen, of Glen Rock.

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College’s student thespian group, Bergenstages, will present “Oh, Coward!,” a musical revue featuring words, music and lyrics from Noel Coward, beginning Friday, Feb. 17.

A successful playwright, composer, lyricist, librettist, director and actor, Noel Coward’s countless songs, musicals and plays, including “Private Lives” and “Blithe Spirit,” made a mark on the international theatrical landscape with his talent to amuse the audience. His music and quips combine for an evening of some of the most memorable tunes of the 20th century.

Performances will take place on the College’s Ender Hall Lab Theatre stage, an intimate 100-seat black box theatre, located at main campus (400 Paramus Road). The show will run Friday, Feb. 17 through Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 18, Feb. 25 and March 4, matinee performances will take place at 2 p.m. Visit tickets.bergen.edu for a complete schedule.

Ticket prices for the general public are $15, with discounts offered to senior citizens, Bergen faculty and students. Guests can purchase tickets by calling (201) 447-7428 or online at tickets.bergen.edu.

