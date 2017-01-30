Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, January 30 2017 @ 11:22 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, January 30 2017 @ 11:22 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Ridgewood Recreation February Winter Break - Special Children's Offerings

    Share

Ridgewood Recreation has planned several fun mini-camps for children during the winter break in February.  Please join us!

CREATIVE COLLAGE WITH ROBIN JOHNSON
Grab your friends and join us to make your very own masterpiece! Have fun using an assortment of materials like paint, papers, yarns, beads, buttons, natural materials, fabric, feathers & more! All materials included, but please bring favorite photos of friends, family & pets to add to your masterpiece!

Grades K-5
Wednesday and Thursday
February 22 & 23 
9:30 to 12 noon each day
The Stable, 259 North Maple Avenue, Ridgewood
$90 – includes materials (you bring favorite photos) (non-residents - $100)
Please bring a NUT FREE snack and beverage.


BECOME A LEGO® JEDI ENGINEER!
The Force Awakens in these engineering courses for young Jedi offered through Play-Well TEKnologies!  Students will explore engineering principles by designing and building projects from a galaxy far, far away to defeat the Empire!

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
February 21, 22, 23 and 24
Grades K to 2 - 9 am to 12 noon (introductory engineering)
Grades 3 to 5 -1 to 4 pm (advanced engineering)
The Stable 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood
$140 per child - includes materials for on-site use only (non-residents $150)
Please bring a NUT-FREE snack and beverage.


DENIM DREAMS WITH HOBBYQUEST
DESIGN IT, CREATE IT AND KEEP IT
Take your love of denim to a new level by creating fun clothes and accessories in this three-day mini-camp. From designing and sketching to altering and decorating, you will be guided through the process step by step to create incredible one-of-a-kind pieces. No experience is necessary, you will learn all the skills needed. Participants can complete a vest, skirt/shorts with a fun fashion show at the end. If time allows, a small accessory can be included. 

Grades 1-5 
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 
February 21 , 22 & 23
12:30 to 3:30 pm each day 
The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood
$120 per student - includes all materials (non-residents $130) 
Please bring a NUT-FREE snack and beverage

Registration for the program offerings may be made either online at Community Pass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass or in person/by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450, weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  Our registration forms are attached for your convenience.

For additional information, or if special accommodations are needed, kindly contact the Recreation office at 201-670-5560.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Ridgewood Recreation February Winter Break - Special Children's Offerings
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost