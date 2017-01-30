Ridgewood Recreation February Winter Break - Special Children's Offerings by

Monday, January 30 2017 @ 11:07 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Ridgewood Recreation has planned several fun mini-camps for children during the winter break in February. Please join us!

CREATIVE COLLAGE WITH ROBIN JOHNSON

Grab your friends and join us to make your very own masterpiece! Have fun using an assortment of materials like paint, papers, yarns, beads, buttons, natural materials, fabric, feathers & more! All materials included, but please bring favorite photos of friends, family & pets to add to your masterpiece!

Grades K-5

Wednesday and Thursday

February 22 & 23

9:30 to 12 noon each day

The Stable, 259 North Maple Avenue, Ridgewood

$90 – includes materials (you bring favorite photos) (non-residents - $100)

Please bring a NUT FREE snack and beverage.





BECOME A LEGO® JEDI ENGINEER!

The Force Awakens in these engineering courses for young Jedi offered through Play-Well TEKnologies! Students will explore engineering principles by designing and building projects from a galaxy far, far away to defeat the Empire!

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

February 21, 22, 23 and 24

Grades K to 2 - 9 am to 12 noon (introductory engineering)

Grades 3 to 5 -1 to 4 pm (advanced engineering)

The Stable 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood

$140 per child - includes materials for on-site use only (non-residents $150)

Please bring a NUT-FREE snack and beverage.





DENIM DREAMS WITH HOBBYQUEST

DESIGN IT, CREATE IT AND KEEP IT

Take your love of denim to a new level by creating fun clothes and accessories in this three-day mini-camp. From designing and sketching to altering and decorating, you will be guided through the process step by step to create incredible one-of-a-kind pieces. No experience is necessary, you will learn all the skills needed. Participants can complete a vest, skirt/shorts with a fun fashion show at the end. If time allows, a small accessory can be included.



Grades 1-5

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

February 21 , 22 & 23

12:30 to 3:30 pm each day

The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood

$120 per student - includes all materials (non-residents $130)

Please bring a NUT-FREE snack and beverage

Registration for the program offerings may be made either online at Community Pass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass or in person/by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450, weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Our registration forms are attached for your convenience.

For additional information, or if special accommodations are needed, kindly contact the Recreation office at 201-670-5560.

