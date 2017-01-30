THE IRISH TENORS WITH MEMBERS OF THE NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA by

The Irish Tenors powerful vocal line-up of Finbar Wright, Anthony Kearns and Ronan Tynan are unquestionably the leading brand of this genre. All classically trained singers, each having performed in leading concert halls across the world, together they combine to produce a sound and concert experience which touches hearts and stirs the emotions. Happy songs of celebration and humor, mixed with touching melodies and songs that warm the heart.

The Irish Tenors have been touring together since 1998, with sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and major concert halls throughout the world. Their faces and voices are familiar to PBS audiences through several specials, including the Ellis Island recordings that sold a million CDs and DVDs. The dazzling technique and depth of feeling that defines this musical genre, amplified to the third power, is the hallmark of The Irish Tenors.

Since they first joined voices in 1998, The Irish Tenors have made countless traditional treasures breathe with new life. Moreover, they’ve proven themselves gifted interpreters of a wide range of material, with such songs as “My Heart Will Go On” (from Titanic), “Fairytale Of New York” (previously recorded by Kirsty MacColl and The Pogues) and even Jimmy Kennedy’s “South Of The Border (Down Mexico Way).” These songs live comfortably in their repertoire alongside “Danny Boy,” “Whiskey in the Jar” and “Fields Of Athenry.” Among their best-selling albums, Heritage ranks as one of the finest with classic recordings of many of the most beautiful Irish songs. We Three Kings is their best-selling Christmas album and includes superb Christmas gems.

They are surely versatile, but for many, Finbar Wright, Anthony Kearns, and Ronan Tynan are synonymous with Irish music. There is an aching bitter sweet quality to much of Ireland’s musical heritage, a melodic loveliness and emotional intensity that brings a tingle to the spine and a tear to the eye. The dazzling technique and depth of feeling that defines this musical genre, amplified to the third power, is the hallmark of The Irish Tenors. The magic they’ve captured on previous releases has resulted in millions of albums sold and the upper reaches of Billboard’s music charts. The Irish Tenors have appeared on several incredibly successful and highly rated PBS specials including Ellis Island and Live from Belfast, as well as The Today Show, Good Morning America, Regis and Kelly, Martha

Stewart, A&E Breakfast with the Arts, and are one of the best-selling acts to appear on QVC.

The Irish Tenors continue to tour constantly, thrilling old fans and winning new ones all around the globe. In North America, they are one of the most successful Irish touring acts ever, second only to U2. Whether as the powerful vocal trio in full flight, or in their cameo solo spots, a concert performance by The Irish Tenors is an experience that never fails to excite and bears witness to the power of great music when performed by true artists.

bergenPACPAS Chamber Chorus

Students in the The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC’s Chamber Chorus under the direction of Jeffrey Bryant, bergenPAC Chorus Director, will have the special opportunity to perform alongside The Irish Tenors.

Complete list of chorus members: Jeffrey Bryant, bergenPAC Chorus Director - Joseph Baez (Ridgefield), Carleigh Boyle (Hillsdale), Sofia Brockman (Harrington Park), Bonnie Gadoy (Englewood), Nick Galucci (New Milford), Paula Giraldo (Ridgefield), Ginny Lackey (Walwick), Isabella Lopez (New Milford), Jacqueline Lutz (Demarest), Amanda Masefield (Waldwick), Anthony Masefield (Waldwick), Daphne Pandeagua (New Milford), Madison Ryan (New Milford), Brizette Tolentino (New Milford), Adrianna Viera (New Milford), Michele Wagner (New Milford), Tiffany Wu (New Milford)

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

For updates, "Like" bergenPAC on Facebook (facebook.com/#!/bergenpacfan), follow @bergenPAC on Twitter, follow us on LinkedIn and visit our website at www.bergenpac.org.

About bergenPAC Performing Arts School

The Education program at bergenPAC features a series of classes, school residencies, workshops, live performances, student productions and ensemble groups in the performing arts for students ages 2 1/2 months to 21 years old.

The program provides students with unique and “hands-on” arts training by industry professionals that allow them to gain real world experience and enhance academic achievement through the arts. bergenPAC’s arts education initiatives occur on-site at our new Performing Arts School building at 1 Depot Square, Englewood, NJ or off-site at other schools. The school reaches more than 30,000 students annually.

The Performing Arts School offers basic and professional level performing arts classes and ensemble groups and productions in theater, dance, and music for students of all ages. The school also offers beyond bergenPAC, a school Partnership Program with school districts throughout the area.

To enroll now or for more information contact 201.503.8326 or education@bergenpac.org.

