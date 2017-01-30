TSTI Donates Cooking Oil and Light Bulbs to Food Pantry in Observance of Hanukkah by

Reform Synagogue’s Members Create a New Meaning around the Festival of Lights with Major Collection Drive for Needy Neighbors

SOUTH ORANGE, January 25, 2017 – A major part of the Hanukkah story is that one days’ worth of oil burned for eight days. In honor of the holiday, members of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel (TSTI) in South Orange collected and donated 135 bottles of cooking oil to the Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges (IFPO); TSTI is one of four area houses of worship that support the food pantry, which provides supplemental and emergency food to low-income residents of Orange and East Orange.

