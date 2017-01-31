The ATL and New Englander Burger on the Menu at Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar for the Championship Game by

Tuesday, January 31 2017

Posted in News & Views

Limited-Time Only Big Game Specials Available at all East Coast Zinburger Locations Through February 5

In honor of the Atlanta and New England football teams, Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, the upscale burger brand offering gourmet burgers combined with perfectly paired wine selections, will be offering two Big Game specials – The ATL and the New Englander Burger through February 5 at the 12 east coast Zinburger locations.

The ATL ($12.50) is a fried chicken breast with braised kale, bacon and pimento cheese.

The New Englander Burger ($13.50) consists of a Certified Angus Beef patty, buffalo clam strips with Frank’s Red Hot®, Applewood Smoked Bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and apple cider aioli.

“The hype and the build up to professional football’s biggest game is just as fun as the game itself,” said Rick Barbrick, President, CO-CEO and COO of The Briad Group, owner of Zinburger. “We’ve created two incredible burgers in honor of the respective cities. Whether you are rooting for Atlanta or New England, everyone is a winner with these unique creations.”

All the gourmet burgers at Zinburger are scratch-made and cooked to order on a griddle in their own juices. The Certified Angus Beef and American-style Kobe Beef are ground fresh at least twice a day.



Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. six years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decedent pies and 23 wine varieties.

Zinburger has locations in Clifton, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Cherry Hill, NJ, Morris Plains, NJ, Nanuet, NY, Huntington Station, NY, Durham, NC, Charlottesville, VA, Springfield, VA Atlanta, GA, Sunrise, FL and Boca, FL.

For more information, visit http://www.zinburger.com.

About The Briad Group®:

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy's, TGI Fridays™, Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine and Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

