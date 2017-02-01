Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, February 01 2017 @ 08:54 PM EST
Matsu Stands Alone For Fine Japanese Cuisine.

Located in Hillsdale, NJ, Matsu presents the ultimate in fine dining. Go there often enough and you will be treated like family.  http://www.matsunj.com/ will give you the location and the hours of service for fresh Japanese cuisine. While on street parking is the common, it is worth the walk to reach the storefront restaurant.

When Alice, the owner, greets you like a long lost relative as she did recently, you know that you are going to enjoy your dining experience. First on the list was green tea followed by a dish that Alice said was a special for us. It was! After that came a box lunch, sashimi for me and beef teriyaki for my dining partner. I used the chopsticks while my companion used a left-handed fork! Along with the rice and soy sauce, it was almost drudgery to empty the box. Of course we took some food home.

 

Alice was concerned about my mobility; I use a cane, so she would not allow me to leave until my companion retrieved the car and pulled up to the driveway. After that, she walked me to the car and made sure that I was secure. We drove into the alley and through to the next street and pursued our way home.

 

All in all, it was an occasion to fondly remember. We felt like family

