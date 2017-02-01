Matsu Stands Alone For Fine Japanese Cuisine. by

Wednesday, February 01 2017 @ 08:07 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Located in Hillsdale, NJ, Matsu presents the ultimate in fine dining. Go there often enough and you will be treated like family. http://www.matsunj.com/ will give you the location and the hours of service for fresh Japanese cuisine. While on street parking is the common, it is worth the walk to reach the storefront restaurant.

Alice was concerned about my mobility; I use a cane, so she would not allow me to leave until my companion retrieved the car and pulled up to the driveway. After that, she walked me to the car and made sure that I was secure. We drove into the alley and through to the next street and pursued our way home.

All in all, it was an occasion to fondly remember. We felt like family

