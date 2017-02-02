Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, February 02 2017 @ 05:19 PM EST
Thursday, February 02 2017 @ 05:19 PM EST
Freeholder Chair Zur Speaks at Park Ridge East Brook Elementary School Career Day

PARK RIDGE- On Friday, January 27th, 2017, Freeholder Chairwoman Tracy Silna Zur delivered the opening remarks for career day, held at East Brook Elementary School in Park Ridge.

“I was so impressed by the East Brook students’ enthusiasm and interest,” said Zur.  “These kids are ready to become our future leaders, and I’m honored to be able to speak to them about the importance of realizing their dreams.”


