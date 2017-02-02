EARL BROWN OF BERKELEY COLLEGE APPEARS ON 920 THE JERSEY’S ‘EMPOWERMENT HOUR’ RADIO SHOW by

Thursday, February 02 2017 @ 10:51 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Listen to Earl Brown’s interview on 920 The Jersey’s “Empowerment Hour” radio program in its entirety by clicking here.

Share the News: @BerkeleyCollege @EarlBrownEDU @AACCNJ #NewsBerkeley #920TheJersey

John E. Harmon, Sr., President and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ), recently interviewed Earl Brown, Berkeley College Campus Operating Officer (COO), Newark, on a live broadcast of talk radio station 920 The Jersey’s program, “Empowerment Hour.” Mr. Brown spoke about his new position as well as about how higher education can empower youth toward a path of success.

“We’re proud to have Earl Brown as our partner through his new role at Berkeley College in our efforts to pursue corporate focused initiatives that stimulate business growth on all levels,” Mr. Harmon said following the interview.

Mr. Brown was appointed COO of Berkeley College in Newark as part of a realignment at the institution, effective January 2, 2017. In addition to handling day-to-day operations and collaborating with many departments to ensure that the policies, procedures and goals of the campus and College are met, Mr. Brown works to build and strengthen partnerships with businesses in the community that support the growth of internships. These internships often lead to permanent career positions for Berkeley College students and graduates.

Prior to becoming COO of Berkeley College in Newark, Mr. Brown served as a Business Developer with the Berkeley College Career Services department. In addition to being a member of the AACCNJ, Mr. Brown belongs to professional organizations such as Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey, and the New Jersey Association of Colleges and Employers. He is also a member of the American Management Association, the National Black MBA Association, the Inroads Leadership Organization, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Mr. Brown is a resident of Montclair, NJ. He holds an MBA in Business Administration from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, and Bachelor’s degrees in both Economics and Business Management from Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, VA.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students – including more than 600 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies, and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has five New Jersey campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For four consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

Advertisement