New Jersey Tourism Industry Association Addresses Homeland Security Crisis Management at March 2017 Conference on Tourism
NJTIA, the statewide leader in tourism advocacy, plans March 9-10 2017 at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. The annual event is packed with need to know information for those involved in any aspect of New Jersey's $38 Billion Tourism and Hospitality Industry.Attendees will benefit from more than networking, as the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association takes on the challenge of preparing colleagues throughout the state with latest advantages to maximize opportunities, avoid pitfalls and promote like never before. The New Jersey Conference on Tourism is back in Atlantic City with powerful topics that are essential to a successful 2017. Beginning early Thursday morning on March 9 at Resorts Casino Hotel, this fast-paced conference kicks off with a topic that affects everyone.
The Homeland Security Crisis Management Workshop brings Alison Tarnopol, Preparedness Bureau Chief of NJ Homeland Security and Preparedness along with Sara Brady Public Relations instructing on "How to Navigate a Crisis". The program will include defining a crisis, key steps in crisis management plan, social media tips, real life examples and case studies. The tourism industry event of the year is the Celebration of Tourism lunch with invited guest Governor Kim Guadagno and the presentation of the 2017 Tourism Excellence Awards. Other topics that fill breakout sessions over the course of the day feature Taste of Tourism, Strategic Thinking; Management that Cooks, Tourism and the Single Traveler; and Riding the Viral Wave. The evening ends with a dynamic networking reception.Friday March 10 begins with breakfast during the much awaited Tourism Statics announcement, ArtPride NJ Foundation and Discover NJ Art Awards Ceremony. Round out the day with General Sessions including Bringing Arts to Your Venue and closing with Breaching the Digital Horizon, a Crossroads of Tourism & Technology. Registration is available with one or two day conference pass option as well as discounted hotel rates. To attend event as a guest please visit https://myprereg.com/Events/NJCT17 The conference is only possible with generous support of sponsors at all levels. With sponsorship packages starting at $500, there are many ways for your company to have an enhanced presence at this prominent event.Established in 1984, The New Jersey Tourism Industry Association (NJTIA) is a 501 c 6 non-profit trade organization comprised of associations, businesses, industries, resorts, attractions, destination marketing organizations, transportation companies, cultural arts and historic organizations and advocates public policies that encourage the growth and development of New Jersey's travel and tourism industry. For more information, please contact Laura Slomka at (609) 396-2020 or go to www.njtia.org.
