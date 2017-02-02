New Jersey Tourism Industry Association Addresses Homeland Security Crisis Management at March 2017 Conference on Tourism by

Thursday, February 02 2017 @ 11:02 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

NJTIA, the statewide leader in tourism advocacy, plans March 9-10 2017 at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. The annual event is packed with need to know information for those involved in any aspect of New Jersey's $38 Billion Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

The Homeland Security Crisis Management Workshop brings Alison Tarnopol, Preparedness Bureau Chief of NJ Homeland Security and Preparedness along with Sara Brady Public Relations instructing on "How to Navigate a Crisis". The program will include defining a crisis, key steps in crisis management plan, social media tips, real life examples and case studies. The tourism industry event of the year is the Celebration of Tourism lunch with invited guest Governor Kim Guadagno and the presentation of the 2017 Tourism Excellence Awards. Other topics that fill breakout sessions over the course of the day feature Taste of Tourism, Strategic Thinking; Management that Cooks, Tourism and the Single Traveler; and Riding the Viral Wave. The evening ends with a dynamic networking reception.

