Paramus Volunteer Firemen From Company 2 Volunteer For A Mercy Project.
When members of Volunteer Firehouse # 2 learned that their oldest member, Cal Koenig, needed assistance, the majority of the members volunteered. Early on a brisk Saturday morning, they arrived, one by one, at Koenig’s home on Locust Avenue and proceeded to disassemble the stair railing and to build a brand new ramp to afford easy access. Fortunately, they have many members skilled in productions like this. Among them are Guy Picone, (DPW Supervisor) and Rich Abbamont.It seems that Koenig had fallen several times and faced possible future injury. Through his long volunteer service, he had endeared himself to his fellow volunteers. Company 2 saw the need for an accessible ramp and decided to build it for him. The fact that retired Brian Koenig, former DPW supervisor, is his son had little to do with Company 2’s decision.
From what I understand, Lowes, Paramus, had been very helpful in keeping their cost at a minimum.
