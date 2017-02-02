Paramus Volunteer Firemen From Company 2 Volunteer For A Mercy Project. by

Thursday, February 02 2017 @ 11:19 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

When members of Volunteer Firehouse # 2 learned that their oldest member, Cal Koenig, needed assistance, the majority of the members volunteered. Early on a brisk Saturday morning, they arrived, one by one, at Koenig’s home on Locust Avenue and proceeded to disassemble the stair railing and to build a brand new ramp to afford easy access. Fortunately, they have many members skilled in productions like this. Among them are Guy Picone, (DPW Supervisor) and Rich Abbamont.

From what I understand, Lowes, Paramus, had been very helpful in keeping their cost at a minimum.

Advertisement