The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, February 02 2017 @ 05:19 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, February 02 2017 @ 05:19 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

VFW Post 6699 Refurbishes Its Building

Commander Art Bergman proudly boasted about the new sign on the post building exterior. The old one had depreciated in view and was short a letter of the alphabet. The new sign at 6 East Winslow Place is visible as one turns from Farview Terrace. It matches the refurbishing of the exterior building and assists in better recognition. Also redone was the outside wooden staircase leading to the second floor where meetings are held on the third Saturday of the month.

Visitors to the Post area will be pleased with the attention that Bergman is paying to the upkeep of VFW Post 6699 building and exterior area. Also being updated are the tables used when the Post is booked for functions other than by Post members. They will be used for the Holiday Party scheduled for February 18 in lieu of the regular Saturday meeting. Member Al Gundersen assures us that there will be ample food.

 

Member Joe Brooks invites all Paramus veterans, members or not, to participate in the regular coffee and servings every Wednesday morning from 9 – 12 noon. Many of the participants stop at a Dunkin Donuts to augment the bagels that are supplied. There have been as many as 6 dozen donuts brought in for member consumption. The conversations are even more entertaining.

 

An active Post, the members participate in working at Bingo at the VA home in Paramus twice a month. In addition to helping the disabled vets, each resident is offered a free banana to take back to their room , if desired. The vets all look forward to this occasion.

  VFW Post 6699 Refurbishes Its Building
