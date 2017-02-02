Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, February 02 2017 @ 05:19 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, February 02 2017 @ 05:19 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Shrek Jr The Musical Presented By West Brook Middle School

    Share
Carla Alvarez, the principal at West Brook Middle School has held to their time-honored tradition of involving the residents of Paramus. Their annual Thanksgiving luncheon has become a must for we senior citizens. They recently played to the US veterans with a special promotion. Shrek Jr., the musical, did just that with a special showing for the seniors. It’s a shame that not too many attended. The pupils did a magnificent job on Friday evening, January 13 and Saturday afternoon, January 14 plus the special opening for the seniors on Thursday, January 12th.With a cast of over 50 and a production staff to match, the classes presented a musical with costumes befitting a Broadway production. Unfortunately, programs were not available for the senior showing so I missed recognizing Brooke and Brielle Distler, daughters of my friend Mark. A devoted father, he is in constant contact with them.

 

8 scenes n Act I and 4 scenes in Act II with costume and scenery changes were not insurmountable. Everything went off without a hitch visible to the audience. Kudos are in line for the many participants in Shrek Jr. The Musical and a special commendation to Mrs. Alvarez for encouraging her students.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Shrek Jr The Musical Presented By West Brook Middle School
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost