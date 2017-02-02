Shrek Jr The Musical Presented By West Brook Middle School
Carla Alvarez, the principal at West Brook Middle School has held to their time-honored tradition of involving the residents of Paramus. Their annual Thanksgiving luncheon has become a must for we senior citizens. They recently played to the US veterans with a special promotion. Shrek Jr., the musical, did just that with a special showing for the seniors. It’s a shame that not too many attended. The pupils did a magnificent job on Friday evening, January 13 and Saturday afternoon, January 14 plus the special opening for the seniors on Thursday, January 12th.With a cast of over 50 and a production staff to match, the classes presented a musical with costumes befitting a Broadway production. Unfortunately, programs were not available for the senior showing so I missed recognizing Brooke and Brielle Distler, daughters of my friend Mark. A devoted father, he is in constant contact with them.
8 scenes n Act I and 4 scenes in Act II with costume and scenery changes were not insurmountable. Everything went off without a hitch visible to the audience. Kudos are in line for the many participants in Shrek Jr. The Musical and a special commendation to Mrs. Alvarez for encouraging her students.
