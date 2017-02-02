Shrek Jr The Musical Presented By West Brook Middle School by

Thursday, February 02 2017 @ 03:16 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

8 scenes n Act I and 4 scenes in Act II with costume and scenery changes were not insurmountable. Everything went off without a hitch visible to the audience. Kudos are in line for the many participants in Shrek Jr. The Musical and a special commendation to Mrs. Alvarez for encouraging her students.

Advertisement