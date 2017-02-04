New Honorary Member Manuel “Manny” Moreira Of Nanni Ristorante For Paramus Sunrise Rotary Club by

Friday, February 03 2017 @ 03:09 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Paramus Sunrise Rotary Club meets at Nanni Ristorante in Rochelle Park one evening a moth. Nanni Owner Manny Moreira has treated them as through he was a member of the morning club. With that in mind, member Mukesh Malkan proposed that the club make Manny an Honorary Member. The club members unanimously approved and Manny was brought in to the club as an Honorary Member. The club has already presented Nanni wih a Walter D. Head plaque.

Pictured are members Tony Rosario, Mukesh, Mammy, President elect Tim Trossman and Membership Chair Mel Fabrikant. Manny has, in the past, made a private sector for the club’s Installation Dinner which was well received.

