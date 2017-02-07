Test Drive Along the Palisades Event With Englewood Cliffs Cadillac by

Monday, February 06 2017 @ 07:09 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Saturday, February 18th 11am – 4pm

Refreshments, Giveaways and NY Giant Surprises, Win 2 Tickets to NY Giants 2017 Season

On Saturday, February 18th from 11am – 4pm, Englewood Cliffs Cadillac owned by NY Giant Super Bowl winners Jessie Armstead and Antonio Pierce are inviting licensed drivers to take a “Test Drive Along The Palisades.” Visit Englewood Cliffs Cadillac located at 374 Sylvan Avenue and enjoy complimentary refreshments, Giveaways including a pair of tickets to the 2017 Giants Season and an autographed football.

About Englewood Cliffs Cadillac. The newly designed state-of-the-art showroom and service area is located at 374 Sylvan Avenue (9W) in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. Co-owned by New York Giant Super Bowl Champions, Jessie Armstead, Antonio Pierce with automotive veteran Mike Saporito. The professional sales team is committed to a no-pressure, high-integrity approach to Cadillac ownership experience and offers concierge VIP service. Englewood Cliffs Cadillac is the exclusive and preferred GM supplier to Empire CLS, the largest limousine and livery company providing travel solutions around the globe. For a full inventory of new and certified pre-owned vehicles visit www.EnglewoodCliffsCadillac.com or call 855.620.2234.

Advertisement