The Official Rutgers Yoga & Reiki Club Presents: Crystalline Cure’s Crystal 101 Workshop With Instructor Amanda-Rachel

Tuesday, February 28, 2016 8:30 PM --- FREE

Learn what crystals are, how crystals form, how to properly use your crystal(s) in meditation and so much more on Tuesday February 28, 2016 at 8:30 PM. The workshop will take place at the Lion’s Lounge, CAC, Rutgers University.

About Amanda-Rachel Garcia

Amanda-Rachel is a Reiki Practioner, Intuitive Healer, and Metaphysical Instructor having taught numerous classes at Crystals On The Rocks in Nyack, New York. Amanda-Rachel balances both the material and spiritual world, integrating her extensive knowledge of crystals, esoteric wisdom, and holistic health in everyday life. She has transformed her life through crystal healing and continues to share her message of "May we heal ourselves, to help others and, in return, heal our Mother Earth." Learn more about Amanda-Rachel and Crystalline Cure at: http://www.crystallinecure.org

About The Official Rutgers Yoga & Reiki Club

Rutgers Yoga & Reiki Club is an official Rutgers University organization that focuses on community, spirituality, and sustainability. The club seeks to provide its members with a safe and conscious space to practice Yoga & Reiki. Please join us on the College Avenue Campus every Tuesday at 8:30 PM for Reiki Meditations and every Wednesday at 9:15 PM for yoga classes to help heal along with our Mother Earth.

About Rutgers University–New Brunswick

University–New Brunswick took root nearly 250 years ago. We are the state’s most comprehensive intellectual resource—the flagship campus of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, as designated by the Association of American Universities. We are the region’s most high-profile public research institution and a leading national research center with a global impact. Our amazing constellation of students, faculty, and staff—tens of thousands live, learn, and work at Rutgers—sends its high-flying energy and ideas crisscrossing five interconnected campus communities. And those same thousands find close-knit, meaningful niches that make a big state school manageable, accessible, and comfortable.

Lion's Lounge, CAC, Rutgers University

126 College Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

