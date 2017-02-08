Valley Physicians Well-Represented in “Bergen County’s Top Doctors” List by

February 08 2017

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, February 7, 2017 – Bergen Magazine has named 123 Valley doctors to its 2017 “Bergen County’s Top Doctors” list.

Bergen Magazine commissioned Professional Research Services (PRS) of Troy, Michigan, to conduct a peer-review survey of thousands of practicing and active physicians across the county. Doctors were asked to select peers whom they deem are the best within their practice areas and whom they would seek out for particular procedures.

Included on the list are 123 members of Valley’s medical staff in a range of specialties, including neurosurgery, hematology and oncology, obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics, and vascular surgery.

Valley physicians listed in the 2017 “Bergen County’s Top Doctors” list includes:

Mirel I. Abramovici, M.D., Nephrology; Daniel G. Adler, M.D., Pediatric Neurology; Saurabh Agarwal, M.D., Urology; Raffi E. Agopian, M.D., Colon and Rectal Surgery, Thomas N. Ahlborn, M.D., General Surgery, Breast Surgery; Mutahar Ahmed, M.D., Urology; Ara A. Ajemian, M.D., Family Medicine, Francis G. Alberta, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery; Frederick Alexander, M.D., Pediatric Surgery; Richard C. E. Anderson, M.D., Pediatric Neurosurgery; Ronald S. Arams, M.D., Vascular/Interventional Radiology; Hooman Azmi-Ghadimi, M.D., Neurosurgery; Phillip Bahramipour, M.D., Vascular/Interventional Radiology; Jeffrey P. Barasch, M.D., Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease, and Sleep Medicine; Allison Barone, M.D., Vascular/Interventional Radiology; Mary R. Bello, M.D., Family Medicine; Joshua W. Bernheim, M.D., Vascular Surgery; Yasmin Bhasin, M.D., Allergy and Immunology; Daniel J. Char, M.D., Vascular Surgery.

Patrick K. Chin, M.D., Ophthalmology; Wanda W. Choy, M.D., Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease; Stavros G. Christoudias, M.D., General Surgery; Frank S. Ciminello, M.D., Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; Kenneth A. Citak, M.D., Neurology; William S. Cobb, M.D., Neurosurgery; Jennifer Cope, M.D., Pediatric Neurology; Robert Cusumano, M.D., Ear, Nose, and Throat; Anthony L. D’Ambrosio, M.D., Neurosurgery; Sameera Daud-Ahmad, M.D., Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism; Damien I. Davis, M.D., Hand Surgery; MaLourdes DeAsis, M.D., Allergy and Immunology; Anthony J. Delfico, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery; Philippe Desplat, D.O., Family Medicine; Wayne DeTorres, M.D., Urology; Chad M. DeYoung, M.D., Radiation Oncology; Raymond P. Eskow, M.D., Family Medicine; Frederick F. Fakharzadeh, M.D., Hand Surgery; Michael G. Faust, M.D., Obstetrics and Gynecology; Neil A. Feldstein, M.D., Pediatric Neurosurgery.

Barry R. Fernbach, M.D., Hematology and Oncology; David L. Friedman, M.D., Pediatric Surgery; Neil Gaffin, M.D., Infectious Disease, Pedramine Ganchi, M.D., Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; Michael C. Gartner, D.O., Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; Noah A. Goldman, M.D., Gynecology Oncology; Michael L. Gross, M.D., Rheumatology; Karen M. Hart, M.D., Internal Medicine; Douglas S. Holden, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery; Steven C. Jacoby, M.D., Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine; Louis C. Jan, M.D., Nephrology; George J. Kaptain, M.D., Neurosurgery; Jay M. Kashkin, M.D., Allergy and Immunology; Gary G. Knackmuhs, M.D., Infectious Disease; Rima G. Kopelman, M.D., Rheumatology; Iris H. Kopeloff, M.D., Dermatology; Robert J. Korst, M.D., Thoracic Surgery; Esther J. Lee, M.D., Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism; Evan H. Leibowitz, M.D., Rheumatology

Bennett P. Leifer, M.D., Geriatric Medicine; Douglas D. Leventhal, M.D., Ear, Nose, and Throat; Joseph J. Licata, M.D., General Surgery; Colette D. Lieber, M.D., Pediatric Dermatology; Claude Ligenza, M.D., Pediatrics (General); George S. Lin, M.D., Sleep Medicine; Jeffrey S. Liva, M.D., Occupational Medicine and Preventive Medicine; Edward Lubat, M.D., Radiology; Peter A. Luongo, M.D., Internal Medicine; Frank P. Manginello, M.D., Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine; Jonas Mansson, M.D., General Surgery; Zvi S. Marans, M.D., Pediatric Cardiology; Joshua D. Menasha, M.D., Pediatrics (General); Mary Ann Michelis, M.D., Allergy and Immunology; Gaetan Moise, M.D., Neurosurgery; Ali Nasseri, M.D., Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility; Edward Nieuwenhuis, D.P.M., Podiatry; Joel S. Nizin, M.D., Colon and Rectal Surgery; Olga Noskin, M.D., Neurology; Nelly J. Oundjian, M.D., Clinical Genetics.

Kapila V. Paghdal, M.D., Dermatology; Paul M. Parker, M.D., Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; Paul I. Pelavin, M.D., Pediatric Endocrinology; Mark M. Pizzurro, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery; Binita Prajapati, D.O., Family Medicine; Sidney Rabinowitz, M.D., Hand Surgery; Michael G. Rahmin, M.D., Gastroenterology; Thomas J. Rakowski, M.D., Hematology and Oncology; Kyung-Hwa Rhee, M.D., Radiology; Kevin M. Roenbeck, M.D., Hand Surgery; David N. Rosenfeld, M.D., Psychiatry; Roger G. Rosenstein, M.D., Hand Surgery; Patrick A. Roth, M.D., Neurosurgery; Karin H. Satra, M.D., Dermatology; David A. Schaumberger, M.D., Pediatrics (General); Michael P. Scherl, M.D., Ear, Nose, Throat; David P. Semar, M.D., Psychiatry; Christina J. Seo, M.D., Colon and Rectal Surgery; Irene Shevelev, M.D., Pediatrics (General); Robert S. Silverman, M.D., Pain Medicine

Leonard Silverstein, M.D., Allergy and Immunology; David E. Solowiejczyk, M.D., Pediatric Cardiology; Norberto L. Soto, M.D., Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; Carol O. Sotsky, M.D., Infectious Disease; Gerald Sotsky, M.D., Cardiology; Jill S. Stoller, M.D., Pediatrics (General); Jason W. Suh, M.D., Hematology and Oncology; Jason B. Surow, M.D., Ear, Nose, Throat; Albert Tartini, M.D., Nephrology; Fani J. Thomson, D.O., Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; Jack F. Tohme, M.D., Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism; Daniel R. Van Engel, M.D., Neurology; Jeffrey R. VanInwegen, M.D., Ophthalmology; Diana Volpert, M.D., Pediatric Gastroenterology; Steven I. Waxenbaum, M.D., Colon and Rectal Surgery; Howard B. Weizman, M.D., Nephrology; Michael F. Wesson, M.D., Radiation Oncology; Ronald A. White, M.D., Colon and Rectal Surgery; Michael Wiederkehr, M.D., Dermatology; Judy Woo, M.D., Pediatric Neurology

Mondana S. Yazdi, M.D., Pediatrics (General); Arik Zaider, M.D., Rheumatology; Ignatios S. Zairis, M.D., Thoracic Surgery and Vascular Surgery; Luis A. Zapiach, M.D., Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; Marc S. Zelkowitz, M.D., Nephrology

