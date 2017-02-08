THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS HOSTS PRESIDENTS’ DAY SUPER SALE WEEKEND WITH “HUGE” SAVINGS FEBRUARY 17 – 20 by

Wednesday, February 08 2017 @ 07:04 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Join The Mills at Jersey Gardens for the first major shopping weekend of 2017

Elizabeth, NJ (February 2, 2017) – The Mills at Jersey Gardens is hosting its Presidents’ Day Super Sale, February 17 - 20, where Central Jersey residents have an exclusive chance to receive deep discounts and blow-out deals from the center’s already 70% off reduced prices. Presidents’ Day is the first major shopping weekend of the year and the final days for power shoppers to receive the lowest prices on winter merchandise.

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is the ultimate shopping destination to start the year off right in style. Area-fashionistas will enjoy finding deals on spring’s hottest new trends from almost all of The Mills at Jersey Gardens’ 200 brand-name retailers, including Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, True Religion, and more.

Whether area-residents are taking the long weekend to indulge in some “R & R” or are taking advantage of all the savings to be had, visit The Mills at Jersey Gardens for the ultimate destination to find incredible Presidents’ Day Sale savings – all under one roof at a great value.

For more information call (908) 354-5900, visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens or follow The Mills at Jersey Gardens’ Presidents’ Day Super Sale Weekend on Instagram and Twitter @MillsAtJersey, or at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens.

About The Mills at Jersey Gardens

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof. A shopper’s paradise, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is anchored by top outlets including Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Century 21, Marshall’s, and the best brand outlets including Michael Kors, Coach, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic, Nike, True Religion, Nautica, PUMA and Guess. The center also offers the largest Tommy Hilfiger in the US. With daily transportation from both the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Newark Liberty International Airport, the center is a great day-trip out of the hustle and bustle of New York City and features tax-free shopping on clothes and shoes. Enjoy great dining at Johnny Rockets, Chili’s, Applebee’s and its food court – voted one of the best in the state by NJ.com. Located at 651 Kapkowski Rd. in Elizabeth, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is easy to access off of exit 13A on Interstate 95. For more information, call (908) 354-5900 or visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens. The Mills at Jersey Gardens may also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens and on Twitter www.twitter.com/MillsatJersey.

About The Mills, A Simon Company

The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami).

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is a S&P 100 company and a global leader in the retail real estate industry. Simon currently owns or has an interest in more than 325 retail real estate properties in North America, Asia and Europe comprising approximately 243 million square feet. Simon is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., and employs approximately 5,500 people in the United States. For more information, visit the Simon Property Group website at www.simon.com.

Advertisement