Meyda Tiffany Lighting releases new 340-page catalog

Yorkville, New York— Meyda Tiffany Lighting proudly introduces a 340-page catalog featuring a wide range of Tiffany styled and stained glass lamps, lighting fixtures and décor.
Meyda Tiffany was founded when Meyer Cohen was asked by his wife Ida to build a stained glass window in their kitchen so they wouldn’t have to look at the vintage cars in their neighbor’s driveway. Their names were combined to create the company name of Meyda. What began as a hobby evolved into America’s manufacturing leader of custom and decorative lighting.
Meyda family roots date back to supplying original lighting designs to Tiffany Studios in New York City during the early 1900s. The Meyda Tiffany brand features art glass classics and original designs utilizing the famous copperfoil construction process.
The brand offers the Museum Collection featuring upscale reproductions such as Tiffany Laburnum and Tiffany Magnolia table lamps, as well as other re-creations of Tiffany Studios’ beloved designs including Dragonflies, Peacock, Lotus Leaf, Fishscale, Rosebush and others.
Arts and Crafts, Prairie and Mission lighting styles are available. Coca-Cola stained glass windows and lighting feature the authentic, Red White and Green designs of this highly recognizable beverage brand. Wine bottles are also utilized in pendants and chandeliers.
Located in the foothills of the spectacular Adirondack Mountains in Upstate New York, our Inspired by Nature offering includes a multitude of charming rustic designs that draw inspiration from landscape and wildlife.
Personalized lighting can be created with your family name, brand or logo. Individualized designs can be made to your exact specification of size, color, style, finish and lamping, including energy efficient LED.
Stained Glass Windows include the Tiffany Tree of Life, Jeweled Celtic Cross, Tiffany Foxgloves, Woodland Lilypond and other masterpieces. Decorative fireplace screens are also available.
Meyda offers chandeliers, pendants, wall sconces, table and floor lamps, billiard lighting, outdoor lighting and stained glass windows. From modern marvels to gothic legends, nautical dreams to western prairie, its aesthetic palette is only limited by the imagination.
Meyda Tiffany Lighting is headquartered at 55 Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville, New York. For more information, contact Meyda at: Tel. 1.800.222.4009. Website: www.meyda.com. Email: Sales@meyda.com.
What's Related