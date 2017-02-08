Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, February 08 2017 @ 03:22 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, February 08 2017 @ 03:22 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Meyda Tiffany Lighting releases new 340-page catalog

    Share
Yorkville, New York— Meyda Tiffany Lighting proudly introduces a 340-page catalog featuring a wide range of Tiffany styled and stained glass lamps, lighting fixtures and décor.   Meyda Tiffany was founded when Meyer Cohen was asked by his wife Ida to build a stained glass window in their kitchen so they wouldn’t have to look at the vintage cars in their neighbor’s driveway. Their names were combined to create the company name of Meyda. What began as a hobby evolved into America’s manufacturing leader of custom and decorative lighting.

Meyda family roots date back to supplying original lighting designs to Tiffany Studios in New York City during the early 1900s. The Meyda Tiffany brand features art glass classics and original designs utilizing the famous copperfoil construction process.   The brand offers the Museum Collection featuring upscale reproductions such as Tiffany Laburnum and Tiffany Magnolia table lamps, as well as other re-creations of Tiffany Studios’ beloved designs including Dragonflies, Peacock, Lotus Leaf, Fishscale, Rosebush and others.   Arts and Crafts, Prairie and Mission lighting styles are available. Coca-Cola stained glass windows and lighting feature the authentic, Red White and Green designs of this highly recognizable beverage brand. Wine bottles are also utilized in pendants and chandeliers.   Located in the foothills of the spectacular Adirondack Mountains in Upstate New York, our Inspired by Nature offering includes a multitude of charming rustic designs that draw inspiration from landscape and wildlife.   Personalized lighting can be created with your family name, brand or logo. Individualized designs can be made to your exact specification of size, color, style, finish and lamping, including energy efficient LED.   Stained Glass Windows include the Tiffany Tree of Life, Jeweled Celtic Cross, Tiffany Foxgloves, Woodland Lilypond and other masterpieces. Decorative fireplace screens are also available.   Meyda offers chandeliers, pendants, wall sconces, table and floor lamps, billiard lighting, outdoor lighting and stained glass windows.  From modern marvels to gothic legends, nautical dreams to western prairie, its aesthetic palette is only limited by the imagination.   Meyda Tiffany Lighting is headquartered at 55 Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville, New York.  For more information, contact Meyda at: Tel. 1.800.222.4009.  Website:  www.meyda.com. Email:  Sales@meyda.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Meyda Tiffany Lighting releases new 340-page catalog
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost