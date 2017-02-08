The Garden State Harmonica Club
The Garden State Harmonica Club Ensemble can be booked to play for groups for a reasonable fee. We entertain at retirement and veterans’ homes, churches, clubs, assisted living centers, civic groups, libraries, schools, private parties, etc., several times a month. For information and availability, call (917-771-1166) or e-mail to gardenstateharmonicaclub@hotmail.com.
The Garden State Harmonica Club was founded in 1971 to promote the enjoyment of the harmonica. New members are welcome and annual dues are just $35.00. Additional details and a downloadable membership application may be found on the Club’s website: www.gardenstateharmonicaclub.org. Come on out and join us for memorable evenings of great fun and music!
