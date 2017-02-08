Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, February 08 2017 @ 03:23 PM EST
Wednesday, February 08 2017 @ 03:23 PM EST
THE ROAD TO WORLD CAR CONTINUES... Top Ten World Car of the Year Finalists Announced

The "Road to World Car" continues with the announcement of the finalists in six award categories.
  This announcement kicks off the countdown for the 2017 World Car Awards (WCA) ceremony to be hosted by the New York International Auto Show.

This year marks the fourth consecutive year that the WCA has retained its ranking as the number one automotive awards program in the world in terms of media reach.

A jury of 75 distinguished international automotive journalists selected the following finalists by secret ballot based on their evaluation with each candidate as part of their professional work.

The 2017 World Car of the Year will be selected from the following 10 finalists listed below in alphabetical order.

- Audi A5 / S5 Coupé

- Audi Q2

- Audi Q5

- Fiat/Abarth 124 Spyder

- Honda Civic

- Jaguar F-PACE

- Mazda CX-9

- Skoda Kodiaq

- Toyota C-HR

- Volkswagen Tiguan
 

The 2017 World Luxury Car will be chosen from one of these top five finalists:

 

- Bentley Bentayga

- BMW 5 Series

- Genesis G90

- Mercedes-Benz E-Class

- Volvo S90 / V90
 

The 2017 World Performance Car top five finalists are:

 

- Aston Martin DB11

- Audi R8 Spyder

- Honda / Acura NSX

- McLaren 570s

- Porsche Boxster Cayman
 

The 2017 World Green Car top five are:

 

- Chevrolet Bolt

- Honda Clarity Fuel-Cell Car

- Hyundai Ioniq

- Tesla Model X

- Toyota Prius Prime
 

The 2017 World Urban Car top five are:

 

- BMW i3 (94 Ah)

- Citroen C3

- Ford KA+

- Smart Cabriolet

- Suzuki Ignis
 

The 2017 World Car Design of the Year award five finalists are:

 

- Audi A5 / S5 Coupé

- Jaguar F-PACE

- Mazda CX-9

- Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet

- Toyota CH-R

 

Good luck to all the finalists.  We'll see you at the Show!

