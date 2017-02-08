THE ROAD TO WORLD CAR CONTINUES... Top Ten World Car of the Year Finalists Announced by

Wednesday, February 08 2017 @ 03:17 PM EST

The 2017 World Car of the Year will be selected from the following 10 finalists listed below in alphabetical order.

- Audi A5 / S5 Coupé

- Audi Q2

- Audi Q5

- Fiat/Abarth 124 Spyder

- Honda Civic

- Jaguar F-PACE

- Mazda CX-9

- Skoda Kodiaq

- Toyota C-HR

- Volkswagen Tiguan



The 2017 World Luxury Car will be chosen from one of these top five finalists:

- Bentley Bentayga

- BMW 5 Series

- Genesis G90

- Mercedes-Benz E-Class

- Volvo S90 / V90



The 2017 World Performance Car top five finalists are:

- Aston Martin DB11

- Audi R8 Spyder

- Honda / Acura NSX

- McLaren 570s

- Porsche Boxster Cayman



The 2017 World Green Car top five are:

- Chevrolet Bolt

- Honda Clarity Fuel-Cell Car

- Hyundai Ioniq

- Tesla Model X

- Toyota Prius Prime



The 2017 World Urban Car top five are:

- BMW i3 (94 Ah)

- Citroen C3

- Ford KA+

- Smart Cabriolet

- Suzuki Ignis



The 2017 World Car Design of the Year award five finalists are:

- Audi A5 / S5 Coupé

- Jaguar F-PACE

- Mazda CX-9

- Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet

- Toyota CH-R

Good luck to all the finalists. We'll see you at the Show!

