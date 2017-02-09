Bergen County is Ready for the Storm by

Wednesday, February 08 2017 @ 04:41 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Hackensack)- Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and county officials have been monitoring Winter Storm Niko as it approaches the region. With the forecasts predicting up to a foot of snow, Bergen County is prepared to respond.

Beginning at midnight, Bergen County Public Works personnel will coordinate county snow removal and deploy necessary county equipment and resources, staging in shifts through the duration of the storm. At 4 am, County Executive Tedesco will be reporting to the Operations Center at the County Annex in Paramus to oversee county storm response.

As the storm is expected to be heaviest during the morning commute, all Bergen County residents are encouraged to stay off the roads if possible. Travel during a winter storm can be dangerous, not only for individual drivers, but also for all those working to keep our roads clear and safe. Residents should plan on staying home and staying indoors, while checking in with elderly or infirm neighbors who may need assistance. By using common sense and good judgment, we can keep Bergen County safe tomorrow.

