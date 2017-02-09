NEW SPECIAL FEATURES, LIVE CULINARY DEMONSTRATIONS, IDEA GENERATING EVENTS, AND MUCH MORE AT THE 2017 NY RESTAURANT SHOW
Celebrity Chefs & Restaurateurs Danny Meyer and Donatella Arpaia to Appear in Culinary Theater
NEW YORK, NY February 7, 2017 - The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York is a must-attend event for anyone involved in the restaurant, foodservice or hospitality industry. Don't miss the chance to network with Independent Restaurant Owners, Full Serve and Quick Serve Establishment Operators; Caterers, Bakers, Chefs, and others from across all segments and concepts; plus, bars, nightclubs, hospitals, hotels and commercial foodservice operations. The 24th Annual Show will be held from Sunday, March 5 - Tuesday, March 7 at the Javits Center in New York City. Highlights of The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, include:
- 500+ Exhibitors, including 200 new companies: The Show will provide attendees food products, technology and equipment on an expansive show floor which will include 200 companies that have never exhibited before. See and taste the latest products from start-ups to the largest vendors in the industry. Special areas on the show floor include the Japan Pavilion, the Sabor Latino Pavilion, Taste NY, Craft Beverage Showcase, Food Trends Experience, Gourmet Way, The Pub and much more.
-
- TORCH Award Presentation - Danny Meyer, CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group and the founder of Shake Shack will receive the TORCH Award on Monday, March 6 at 1:30 pm. The Torch Award, presented by The Food Shows and Ferdinand Metz Foodservice Forum, was created to honor outstanding restaurateurs who embody all the qualities and characteristics the word Torch symbolizes, including illumination, energy, victory, enlightenment, and education. His ability to teach and share clearly demonstrates the definition of the Torch. Danny, his restaurants and chefs have earned an unprecedented 28 James Beard Awards and in 2015, Danny was named to the Time 100 list of the Most Influential People in the World.
- Live culinary presentations and demonstrations: Celebrity Chef and Restauranteur Donatella Arpaia who is head judge on Food Network's Iron Chef America will present on Monday, March 6th. In addition, Adam Lathan, The Gumbo Brothers; Dan Jackson, Cafe2 and Terrace 5, MoMa; Roxanne Spruance, Kingsley; and Bill Rosenberg, NoMa Social will all demonstrate the latest trends in the Culinary Demo Theater during the show. For the full schedule, click here.
- 40+ Education Sessions: Learn from industry experts in the Education Station and Ferdinand Metz Foodservice with sessions focusing on Food Safety, Nutrition and Dietary Trends, Leadership & Team Building, Operations, Marketing, Catering, Hot Trends, and more. For the complete schedule, click here.
- Education Workshops: On Tuesday, March 7th there will be two extended Workshops. The first How to Easily Survive Increasing Minimum Wage and Food Costs presented by Darren Denington, Service with Style Hospitality Group and Dave Scott Peters, TheRestaurantExpert.com will provide a step-by-step restaurant success seminar for greater profits and a stronger management team. In the afternoon The Farm to City Expo will provide insight from an expert panel on the business advantages of offering locally-grown and produced foods.
- The 28th Annual United States Pastry Competition: America's most prestigious pastry competition will feature leading pastry chefs showcasing their talents by creating "petite gateau buffet" (mini cake/dessert display) and a plated dessert, exhibited along with highly technical chocolate sculpted showpieces using Cacao Noel brand chocolate. The theme is "Modern Masters Come to Chocolate"- inspired by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh, Marc Chagall and Salvador Dali. Fourteen finalists will compete to win prizes totaling more than $16,000.
- Special Pavilions: Experience all the bounty of nature from the farmers who bring it to life at Taste NY & Craft Beverage Showcase; The Pub showcases alcoholic beverages including craft beer, ciders, wines, spirits and more; The Japan Pavilion will showcase many of Japan's specialty products including world-renowned knives, dashi, drinks and more; The Sabor Latino Pavilion will allow restaurant and foodservice operators to stay on top of the growing demand and interest in Latino restaurants and menu offerings; and many more events.
- TORCH Award Presentation - Danny Meyer, CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group and the founder of Shake Shack will receive the TORCH Award on Monday, March 6 at 1:30 pm. The Torch Award, presented by The Food Shows and Ferdinand Metz Foodservice Forum, was created to honor outstanding restaurateurs who embody all the qualities and characteristics the word Torch symbolizes, including illumination, energy, victory, enlightenment, and education. His ability to teach and share clearly demonstrates the definition of the Torch. Danny, his restaurants and chefs have earned an unprecedented 28 James Beard Awards and in 2015, Danny was named to the Time 100 list of the Most Influential People in the World.
- Foodservice Council for Women: The Ferdinand Metz Foodservice Forum, Urban Expositions, Ferdinand Metz CMC and Kathleen Wood are pleased to host the Foodservice Council for Women annual panel discussion and networking session. A panel of dynamic of women will address what it takes to win in the foodservice industry today, what tools and resources you need to be successful, and what are the true "secrets" that give your business a competitive edge on Sunday, March 5 at 2:00 pm.
- About the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York The 24th Annual International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York will bring together thousands of foodservice, restaurant and hospitality professionals from New York State, and will feature more than 500+ leading vendors, Ferdinand Metz Foodservice Forum education sessions and buzz building special events. This is the only event in New York exclusively serving the restaurant and foodservice industry, sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association (www.nysra.org) and produced by Urban Expositions (www.urban-expo.com). The show will be held at the Javits Center in New York City, Sunday, March 5 -Tuesday, March 7, 2017. To learn more, visit http://www.internationalrestaurantny.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related