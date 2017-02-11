Wegmans Ranked #2 in the 2017 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient Study ® by

Friday, February 10 2017 @ 02:51 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Rochester, NY - February 10, 2017 - Wegmans Food Markets, a family-owned supermarket chain with 92 stores in the northeast and mid-Atlantic region, was ranked #2 for corporate reputation among the 100 most visible companies, according to the 2017 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® (RQ) study.

“This only happens because our 47,000 employees are committed to helping our customers and giving their best every day,” said Colleen Wegman. “We are so proud and grateful to our people for earning our customers’ trust.”

The reputations of the 100 most visible companies range from excellent (scores of 80+) to critical (scores below 50). Including Wegmans, a total of 17 companies earned excellent scores. Conversely, near the bottom of the list, a total of 12 companies earned scores from poor to critical.

Study respondents are asked to rate a company’s reputation on 20 attributes that fall into six key reputation dimensions: Social Responsibility, Emotional Appeal, Products and Services, Vision and Leadership, Financial Performance and Workplace Environment.

“The way we treat one another matters,” added Colleen Wegman. “There are five values that guide us: caring, high standards, make a difference, respect, empowerment.”

Methodology

The 2017 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient was conducted online in English, among 23,633 U.S. respondents from November 29 - December 16, 2016, with preliminary nominating waves of research conducted among 4,092 respondents from September 13 -15 and October 4 – 6, 2016. The Annual RQ study begins with a Nomination Phase, which is used to identify the companies with the most "visible" reputations. All respondents are asked, unaided, to name companies that stand out as having the best and worst reputations. Online nominations are summed to create a total number of nominations for each company. The final list of the 100 most visible companies in the U.S. is measured in the RQ Ratings Phase. In the ratings phase, respondents are randomly assigned to rate two of the companies with which they are "very" or "somewhat" familiar. After the first company rating is completed, the respondent is given the option to rate the second company. Companies are rated on their reputation on 20 different attributes that comprise the Reputation Quotient instrument. The attributes are grouped into six different reputation dimensions: Emotional Appeal, Financial Performance, Products and Services, Social Responsibility, Vision and Leadership, and Workplace Environment.

Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in Harris Poll and sample partner surveys. The data have been weighted to reflect the composition of the adult population. Because the sample is based on those who agreed to participate in an online panel, no estimates of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

About the Reputation Quotient

The Harris Poll Reputation Quotient (RQ), an established annual measure of the understanding of corporate reputation in America since 1999, identifies movement, trends and insights in a changing corporate reputation landscape. It quantifies reputation ratings for the 100 most visible companies in the U.S., as perceived by the general public.

About The Harris Poll

Over the last five decades, Harris Polls have become media staples. With comprehensive experience and precise technique in public opinion polling, along with a proven track record of uncovering consumers' motivations and behaviors, The Harris Poll has gained strong brand recognition around the world. The Harris Poll offers a diverse portfolio of proprietary client solutions to transform relevant insights into actionable foresight for a wide range of industries including health care, technology, public affairs, energy, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, media, retail, restaurant, and consumer packaged goods.

About Wegmans

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 92-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family-owned company, founded in 1916, is recognized as an industry leader and innovator. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for nineteen consecutive years. In 2016, Wegmans ranked #4 on the list.

Advertisement