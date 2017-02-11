The Sequel: ‘Three Shades Darker’ Now Available at Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar by

Friday, February 10 2017 @ 02:52 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Zinburger offers new wine flight – a sequel to ‘Four Shades of Grape’ offered two year ago

Livingston, NJ – February 10, 2017 – Whether it’s a Girls Night Out or a Valentine’s Day date, Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar is making it easier for wine lovers to try new things. No popcorn or safe words required.

The upscale burger restaurant, which offers gourmet burgers combined with perfectly paired wine selections, is offering a limited time wine flight for $12 through February 28.

‘Three Shades Darker’ is available at all east coast Zinburger locations (not Arizona) and consists of three ounce pours of the following wines:

Alta Luna Pinot Noir

Artezin Zinfandel

Wines of Substance Cabernet Sauvignon

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. six years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decedent pies and 23 wine varieties.

Zinburger has locations in Clifton, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Cherry Hill, NJ, Morris Plains, NJ, Nanuet, NY, Huntington Station, NY, Durham, NC, Charlottesville, VA, Springfield, VA Atlanta, GA, Sunrise, FL and Boca, FL.

For more information, visit http://www.zinburger.com.

About The Briad Group®:

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy's, TGI Fridays™, Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine and Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

Advertisement