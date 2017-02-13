Reverend Doctor Samuel M. Stone Relates Matthew To Valentine Day by

Monday, February 13 2017 @ 08:11 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

At a Sunday service at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Reverend Doctor Samuel M. Stone related Matthew 5:21-37 to Valentine Day’ He deftly brought the Lord’s word into his sermon after a reading of the verses. Due to the inclement weather very few brave members were at the church to hear this poignant sermon.

Dr. Stone and Sophie, his wife, had planned to offer a celebration of the Chinese New Year to a large congregation, but, once again, the inclement weather tripped them up. The ethnic dances on tap dwindled down to one small group of costumed girls doing a dance to Chinese music. They were thwarted by a sound problem, but Reverend Stone, an electronic whiz, quickly saw to its correction. The girls performed despite this glitch and did well.

After the presentation, the group went to the community room where there was a sumptuous offering of Chinese food dished out by woman members of the church. There was so much food that everyone walked away with a loaded paper plate. In the common area, conversation was rife along with hungry parishioners downing their food. Because of the diminished attendance, everyone was invited to take food home with them.

Nobody should have left there hungry!

Advertisement