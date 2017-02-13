Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores Catania, Donates $100,000 in Baby Items to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital by

Monday, February 13 2017 @ 10:12 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

PATERSON, NJ [February 10, 2017] – Dolores Catania of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of New Jersey presented a generous donation of newborn baby items to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey on February 2, 2017.

Dolores visited the hospital with over $100,000 worth of baby blankets and swaddles from Aden + Anais Inc., presenting them to parents who recently delivered their babies at St. Joseph’s but needed additional care at the NICU. “St. Joseph’s has some of the most skilled and dedicated doctors you will find anywhere and I wanted to do something to help the hospital as well as the parents and their babies,” said Cantania. “This is just one way I can give back to the city (of Paterson) where I was born and that my family called home for many years.” she added.

Clinical team members, including Dr. Michael Lamacchia, Chairman of Pediatrics and Dr. Adel Zauk, Chief of Neonatology, joined Dolores for a tour of the Unit, stopping to spend time with the mothers and their newborns where some of the smallest patients in the hospital are cared for.

“Only very young babies (or babies with a condition linked to being born prematurely) are treated in the NICU – they’re usually infants who haven’t gone home from the hospital yet after being born,” explains Dr. Zauk. “New parents eagerly look forward to bringing their baby home, so it can be stressful if your newborn needs to be admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”

Dolores Catania was born at. St. Joseph’s Hospital and raised in Paterson, where her father, Lawrence Spagnola, was chief of police. “I’d like to do this on an ongoing basis with St. Joseph’s and continue to help the hospital and my fellow New Jerseyans.” adds Dolores.

For further information regarding Dolores Catania contact: vls@adiamondpr.com or call (201)914-5550.

About St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital is a state designated specialized children’s hospital at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center provides advanced care for children from birth to 21-years-of-age. One of the first pediatric hospitals designated by the State, St. Joseph’s offers a full spectrum of specialty and subspecialty services including Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units, a dedicated Pediatric Emergency Room as well as the Regional Craniofacial Center, Center for Feeding and Swallowing Disorders, Concussion Center, Cystic Fibrosis Center and global telemedicine conferencing programs.

Advertisement