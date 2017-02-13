Queens College Opera presents Die Fledermous February 23 - 26
-- Full production of Johann Strauss’s comic masterpiece to be sung in English --
QUEENS, NY, February 10, 2017—Revenge will be served cold, sweet, and effervescent when the Aaron Copland School of Music and Queens College Opera present Johann Strauss’s Die Fledermaus from February 23 through 26 in LeFrak Concert Hall.Two alternating casts of accomplished vocal students, assisted by two guest artists and accompanied by a 22-piece orchestra, will perform an English-language version of this musical farce about a man’s belated retribution for his friend’s practical joke. Queens College alumna Elizabeth Hastings, a veteran of the Toledo Opera, the Washington Opera, the Sarasota Opera, the New York City Opera national touring company, and the Kennedy Center, will do double duty as both conductor and stage director of this production.
Performances will take place in LeFrak Concert Hall from Thursday, February 23, through Saturday, February 25, at 7:30 pm, and on Sunday, February 26, at 3 pm. Tickets are $20, available through the Kupferberg Box Office at 718-793-8080 or online at kupferbergcenter.org. Students with QC ID may buy tickets at the box office for $5 apiece (cash only).
About Queens College’s Aaron Copland School of Music (ACSM)
Established in 1981, ACSM has over 500 music students enrolled in seven undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It prepares its graduates for a variety of careers in music, including performance, teaching, and composition. The school also maintains a vital presence in the cultural life of Queens and the greater New York metropolitan area by annually offering over 200 public concerts and recitals, as well as specialized programs and courses for senior citizens. In addition, its Lawrence Eisman Center for Preparatory Studies in Music, a pre-college program, serves up to 400 elementary and secondary students each year. For more information on the Aaron Copland School of Music, please visit http://qcpages.qc.cuny.edu/music/
The Queens College Opera is a proud member of the New York Opera Alliance.
