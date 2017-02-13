Queens College Opera presents Die Fledermous February 23 - 26 by

Monday, February 13 2017 @ 10:23 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

-- Full production of Johann Strauss’s comic masterpiece to be sung in English --

QUEENS, NY, February 10, 2017—Revenge will be served cold, sweet, and effervescent when the Aaron Copland School of Music and Queens College Opera present Johann Strauss’s Die Fledermaus from February 23 through 26 in LeFrak Concert Hall.

Advertisement