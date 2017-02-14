Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, February 14 2017 @ 09:42 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, February 14 2017 @ 09:42 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Rue Insurance honors its employees at Gala

    Share

Rue Insurance held its annual awards and recognition dinner gala at Mercer Oaks Golf Club in West Windsor on Thursday, January 26, 2017.  This awards dinner marked Rue Insurance celebrating 100 Years of doing business in Mercer County and several surrounding counties. 

At the dinner, the following members of the organization were recognized for outstanding achievement:  Sarah Lunetta, Rookie of the Year; Brendan Stenson, Couldn’t Do It Without You; Nancy Koval, Internal Customer; Adele Mazzucco, Agency Shooting Star; David Concodora, Pinnacle Agent and Sales Agent; Denise Costa, Commercial Lines Select Pinnacle; Kathleen Rippert, Client Services Pinnacle; Amanda Morris, Personal Lines Pinnacle; and John Clauser, Million Dollar Club.

The following employees were recognized for Perfect Attendance: Lisa Cottone, Brendan Stenson, Denise Costa, William Lueckel, Ellen Outten, Brien Sayre, Annmarie Schaller, Constance Czap, Sarah Dietz, Daphne Franklin, Debra Masterpalo, and Carol Ruge.

Also acknowledged on that evening were the following employees for their Continuous Years of Service: 5 Years - Brunilda Ciuffreda, David Concodora; 10 Years - Christine Frezzo; 15 Years - Casandra Myernick; 30 Years - Daphne Franklin and 35 Years - Constance Czap.

The following individuals received Professional Designations in 2016: Brendan Stenson - Construction Risk & Insurance Specialist; Zach Granata - Accredited Advisor of Insurance; Brendan Stenson - Management Liability Insurance Specialist; Patricia Shea and Shelley Myers - Certified Insurance Service Representative.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Rue Insurance honors its employees at Gala
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost