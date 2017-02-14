Rue Insurance honors its employees at Gala by

Tuesday, February 14 2017 @ 10:09 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Rue Insurance held its annual awards and recognition dinner gala at Mercer Oaks Golf Club in West Windsor on Thursday, January 26, 2017. This awards dinner marked Rue Insurance celebrating 100 Years of doing business in Mercer County and several surrounding counties.

At the dinner, the following members of the organization were recognized for outstanding achievement: Sarah Lunetta, Rookie of the Year; Brendan Stenson, Couldn’t Do It Without You; Nancy Koval, Internal Customer; Adele Mazzucco, Agency Shooting Star; David Concodora, Pinnacle Agent and Sales Agent; Denise Costa, Commercial Lines Select Pinnacle; Kathleen Rippert, Client Services Pinnacle; Amanda Morris, Personal Lines Pinnacle; and John Clauser, Million Dollar Club.

The following employees were recognized for Perfect Attendance: Lisa Cottone, Brendan Stenson, Denise Costa, William Lueckel, Ellen Outten, Brien Sayre, Annmarie Schaller, Constance Czap, Sarah Dietz, Daphne Franklin, Debra Masterpalo, and Carol Ruge.

Also acknowledged on that evening were the following employees for their Continuous Years of Service: 5 Years - Brunilda Ciuffreda, David Concodora; 10 Years - Christine Frezzo; 15 Years - Casandra Myernick; 30 Years - Daphne Franklin and 35 Years - Constance Czap.

The following individuals received Professional Designations in 2016: Brendan Stenson - Construction Risk & Insurance Specialist; Zach Granata - Accredited Advisor of Insurance; Brendan Stenson - Management Liability Insurance Specialist; Patricia Shea and Shelley Myers - Certified Insurance Service Representative.

Advertisement