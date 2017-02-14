IKEA U.S. Launches a New Gift Registry to Help Shoppers Celebrate Special Occasions by

Download the IKEA Gift Registry app (available for iOS and Android; text “Registry” to 62345 to receive link to download)

Visit the IKEA Gift Registry website (www.IKEA-USA.com/registry)

Got to an IKEA store and use the IKEA Gift Registry kiosk.

Chip-in: Via the IKEA Gift Registry site, users can “chip in” a desired dollar amount towards the total purchase price of the product, a great option for big-ticket items.*** Add to Gift Card: Via the IKEA Gift Registry site, users can virtually “buy” an item; the value is then applied to an IKEA Gift Card, as opposed to buying the physical product. Buy Online: Users can purchase a registry item online at IKEA-USA.com and choose to have an item sent to them or directly to the recipient.**** Buy In-Store: Users can purchase a registry product in any IKEA U.S. store.*****

* The Giveaway begins at 12:00:01 AM (ET) on 2/14/2017 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) on 5/31/2017. Visit www.IKEA-USA.com/registry for Giveaway rules.

** IKEA FAMILY is a free loyalty program with benefits such as product discounts, free coffee or hot tea in the restaurant, 90 day price protection, extra Småland time, special offers, ideas and inspiration, and more. Visit HERE for more information.

*** Chip-in is only available on single items greater than $50 in value. Not available if registry creator adds 2 or more of an item to their registry

**** Not all IKEA products are available to purchase online. To find out if a product is available to purchase online, when looking at the registry list online on the IKEA Gift Registry website, click on “purchase” to reveal the purchase options for a specific item. Adding the registry number in the shopping cart during the online checkout process will ensure the purchase is attributed to registry. To do this, enter the registry number in the “IKEA FAMILY card number” field in the shopping cart at checkout.

***** Present a gift registry print out or pull up and present the registry number and barcode via a mobile device to the cashier at checkout. The cashier will scan the registry barcode at the register. If the product has a special IKEA FAMILY price, it will be applied once the barcode is scanned as well.

