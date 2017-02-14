L’ifestyle Lounge, Closter, NJ Grand Opening March 1st! by

The L’ifestyle Lounge will serve as a safe space to learn and practice the art of self-care. Offering a unique range of drop-in and semester-long yoga instruction (for all ages and all bodies), mindfulness services (a separate studio devoted to guided mindful meditation), and educational nutrition appointments with Registered Dietitians, this state-of-the-art 3-in-1 studio where clients can “breathe, bend, and nourish” their way to a building a healthier, stronger foundation for self-awareness, compassion, inner strength, and acceptance.

Welcoming Diversity, Embracing Differences

While many fitness facilities may claim to be a safe space and void of judgment, Laura’s lounge will truly serve as one of the ONLY centers of its kind. By designing classes intended to prevent eating disorders, prevent body shame, and fad dieting, the L’ifestyle staff is firm in its philosophy of positive nutrition and welcoming of all body types and ages. There are no mirrors! The moment students set foot in the door, they enter a weight neutral environment that seeks to uplift and empower, not tear down, lounge members.

Through a powerful combination of yoga, mindfulness meditation and positive nutrition components, L’ifestyle’s mission is to provide members with tools to self-awareness, self-love, and a healthier relationship with food and with their bodies.

Yoga

Whether you are new to yoga and wish to try a drop-in class, or want to go all-in with a commitment to semester-long (8 or 14 week) yoga, the L’ifestyle lounge offers the perfect option for every age and experience level.

Some of the current offerings include:

EmpowHER- For tween and teen girls ages 11-14; a moving meditation on and off the yoga mat, including instruction on mindful eating, body acceptance, and nutrition

Little Gods and Goddesses- Themed classes for little yogis who want to learn to love and move their bodies and breathe with their bellies!

Prenatal Bliss- Join a Certified Prenatal Yoga Instructor as you learn to flow through your pregnancy.

Rock, Sweat and Glow- Build internal heat in this fast paced Vinyasa class, set to a mix of pop, rock, hip-hop and rap. Experienced beginners to advanced levels.

Mindfulness

Offered in conjunction with semester-long yoga classes, the L’ifestyle Lounge’s mindfulness meditations are perfectly paired with the yoga and nutrition components to offer students a sacred space that allows them to turn off the outside world and tune in to their breath. Lasting from 30 to 45 minutes, these sessions were created to decrease counter regulatory hormones and letting go of anxiety.

Some classes include:

Letting Go- Practicing the ever-challenging art of true stress relief; facilitators will guide students in freeing themselves from constant worry, and allowing room for inner peace.

5 Senses- A be-in-the-moment mediation designed to heighten awareness of the five senses (sight, smell, sound, taste, touch) and using breath to rid the mind of chatter.

Empower- Be prepared to leave the meditation room ready to take on the day- this class is all about total rejuvenation. Combining an array of breathing exercises, guided imagery, and even silence, students are given tools for clarity and compassion.

Positive Nutrition

The third and perhaps the most crucial component of the L’ifestyle Lounge, positive nutrition, will encourage students to embrace a fad diet-free approach and forego the mindset of deprivation. By incorporating the Five Pillars of Positive Nutrition, found in Cipullo’s best-selling book, the Women’s Health Body Clock Diet (Rodale, 2015), the L’ifestyle Lounge staff will provide nutritional consultations helping clients free themselves from food worry and to adopt an “all foods fit” philosophy, while honoring their emotional and biological needs.

An expert in nutrition and healthy eating, Laura has almost 20 years of clinical experience as a Registered Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator, and Certified Eating Disorder Registered Dietitian. For three years, Laura volunteered as President, New York chapter of the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (www.iaedpNY.com), and under her leadership, grew the chapter from 20 members to almost 200 members.

Based in NYC and NJ, Laura is available for interviews. I’ve included a headshot and full bio below. For more information about the lounge or to attend the grand opening, please contact me at the following information.

Laura Cipullo // NYC

Laura Cipullo is the founder of Laura Cipullo Whole Nutrition Services in NYC. Cipullo weaves evidence-based science into treating clients, authoring books and speaking engagements. Laura combines her knowledge from expertise in nutrition, behavior change, the endocrine system, and psychology. While she believes in organic, sustainable foods the majority of the time, Laura and her team teach clients how to eat ALL FOODS guilt-free while living mindfully. Her clients love her for compassionate, mindful, “wholistic” approach to Positive Nutrition. Laura’s motto is “Eat Kale and Cupcakes!” In addition to individual sessions, her team of RD’s provides weekly “mindful meal” support groups for women who are working to change their relationship food and their body.

A four-time author including best selling “Women’s Health Body Clock Diet,” (Rodale) and the “Diabetes Comfort Food Diet” (Robert Rose 2015), Laura is excited to share her most recent book, “Everyday Diabetes, Meals for 1 or 2” (Robert Rose 2017) set for release March 22, 2017. Laura is a frequent contributor to publications such as USA Today, Real Simple, Fitness, OK! Magazine, The Huffington Post, Women’s Health and has appeared regularly as a guest on Headline News, FOX Business and FOX & Friends. Watch Laura on Fox & Friends: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZLJQrCR1y4

