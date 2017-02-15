BAHAMA BREEZE SERVES UP $2.22 CLASSIC MARGARITAS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY by

Wednesday, February 15 2017 @ 08:15 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

To celebrate National Margarita Day on Feb. 22, Bahama Breeze will kick off its 6-week Viva la ’Rita celebration by offering the restaurant’s Classic Margarita for $2.22 all day at select locations*.

As part of the ongoing festivities, Bahama Breeze will host “Margarita Mondays” at select locations through April 9. Each Monday, guests can sip on $5 Classic Margaritas all day while enjoying live music, giveaways and other surprises. The restaurant’s new Lava Lava ‘Rita – a fresh twist on a frozen margarita, featuring layers of mango, lemon and hibiscus – will also make its debut during Viva la ’Rita.

The party doesn’t stop there. One lucky guest will receive Bahama Breeze for a Year (valued at $1,200). Ten finalists will receive $100 in gift cards. For more information about Viva la ‘Rita, Bahama Breeze and the sweepstakes, visit www.BahamaBreeze.com.

Wednesday, February 22

11 a.m. to close –

times may vary by location

*Offer only available at select locations below

Bahama Breeze

1600 Bergen Town Center Paramus, N.J. 07652

Bahama Breeze

1201 Hooper Ave.

Toms River, N.J. 08753

Bahama Breeze

101 Route 23 S.

Wayne, N.J. 07470

Bahama Breeze

520 Woodbridge Center Drive

Woodbridge, N.J. 07095

About Bahama Breeze:

Bahama Breeze brings the feeling of a Caribbean escape, offering the food, drink and atmosphere found in the islands. The brand is known nationally for popularizing many Caribbean-inspired foods in the United States. The Bahama Breeze menu features familiar favorites, including seafood, chicken and steak, accented with the flavorful and colorful ingredients you’d find in the islands and reflecting the growing popularity of Caribbean and Latin flavors. For more information, visit www.bahamabreeze.com.

