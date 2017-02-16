Hackensack Mixed Media Artist Ruth Bauer Neustadter to Present Solo Exhibition at Ceres Gallery in New York City by

--An opening reception is scheduled for March 2 and a performance, "Yes We Can!" celebrating Women's History Month takes place on March 15.--

(Hackensack, NJ; February 15, 2017) -- Mixed media artist Ruth Bauer Neustadter of Hackensack, New Jersey presents the solo exhibition, "Go Figure", at the Ceres Gallery from Tuesday, February 28 to Saturday, March 25, 2017. The exhibition features the artist's expressionistic, bold, textured and sensual figurative work, many created from recyclable materials.

The public is invited to attend an Opening Reception on Thursday, March 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the gallery, located at 527 West 27th Street #201 in New York City. The artist will be available to discuss her work and answer questions. The exhibition may also be viewed during the gallery's hours Tuesday to Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Women's History Month Performance

In celebration of Women's History Month, Bauer Neustadter is producing the program, Yes We Can!, featuring women artists in dance, music and theater, at the Ceres Gallery on Wednesday, March 15 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Dancers from the Center for Modern Education with choreography by Elissa Machlin will be presented. Other performers are: Marsha Heller (oboe); Sarah Devol (English Horn); singer, songwriter and guitarist Rhonda Schuster; and actress, singer and keyboard player Beth Falcone. The music Wedding Song, composed by Judith Shatin Allen, will be played. Paintings will be shown by Bauer Neustadter and felted sculpture by artist Susan Kaplow. The performance is open to the public.

Several pieces from Go Figure are currently being exhibited at the Pine Gallery in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, with the show extended to February 22. Bauer Neustadter 's work has been presented extensively at several museums, including the Montclair, Hunterdon, Jersey City, and Newark museums, as well the Belskie Museum of Arts & Science, and Bergen Museum of Art and Science. Her work has also been featured at the George Segal Gallery at Montclair State University, the Piermont Fine Arts Gallery, Prince Street Gallery, Sylvia Wald Po Kim Gallery, New Century Artists, NAWA Gallery and the Venezuelan Consulate in New York City. Collectors from Sweden, Italy, Canada, and the United States have purchased her work.

Bauer Neustadter studied with luminary fine arts teachers Nicki Orbach, Michael Dillon, Joe Terrone, and Miriam Beerman. She received a bachelor of arts in dance from Bennington College and studied with Merce Cunningham, Alvin Ailey, Martha Graham, and Charles Weidman. An active member of the arts community, she serves on the boards of directors of the Center for Modern Dance Education, Hackensack Cultural Arts Board, and Salute to Women in Arts.

"The sense of dynamic movement in Neustadter's artworks may come from her background in dance. She has also done choreography and her larger woven pieces have served as props or settings for performance pieces." --Eileen Watkins, Weekend Guide and Arts Entertainment, Newark Star-Ledger.

Her work may be viewed online at www.ruthbauerneustadter.com. For further information about the exhibition and the reception, contact the Ceres Gallery at (212) 947-6100 and visit www.ceresgallery.org.

photo caption: My Many Selves

