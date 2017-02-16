School of Education Receives National Award for N.J. School Partnerships by

Thursday, February 16 2017 @ 09:28 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

The Monmouth University Partnership, a professional development partnership between the School of Education and the Freehold Township, Hazlet, Long Branch, Manalapan-Englishtown Regional, Middletown and Ocean school districts is the recipient of the Exemplary Professional Development School Achievement Award from the National Association for Professional Development Schools (NAPDS).

Recognized for its work focusing on increasing P-12 student learning while developing strong programs to support education professionals and the provision of outstanding teacher preparation, the Monmouth partnership is one of only three school-university partnerships recognized nationally this year, according to NAPDS.

John E. Henning, dean of the School of Education, says that he is extremely proud of the work that the school partners and university faculty have done over the years to forge this partnership. “Monmouth University is so fortunate to work with visionary, innovative school leaders who understand the positive impact of university and school partnerships on P-12 student learning and teacher preparation,” said Henning. “Our success is also due to tremendous leadership from the highly committed School of Education faculty and staff who have dedicated themselves to serving children through better teacher preparation.”

NAPDS defines professional development schools as those which are uniquely positioned to prepare future educators; provide current educators with ongoing, job-embedded professional development; encourage joint inquiry of education-related issues; and promote the learning of P-12 students.

“The partnership between Monmouth University and Middletown Public Schools has been mutually beneficial because we have worked collaboratively to research, develop and implement best practice in teaching and learning,” said Middletown’s Superintendent of Public Schools William O. George, III. “Having Monmouth University teacher candidates work with our teachers and students from the time they are doing their observation hours through their teacher residency, creates an opportunity for purposeful reflective practice for our educators and valuable training for the student residents.”

The clear vision presented by the Monmouth University Partnership, including the development and implementation of innovative new practices in both schools and teacher preparation programs such as continued enhancement to the yearlong clinical experience, is seen as a value-added proposition for schools, providing enhanced teacher preparation and an unprecedented opportunity for collaboration to improve learning.

The award will be presented on March 10 at the NAPDS annual conference in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement