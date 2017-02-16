THE 2017 INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT & FOODSERVICE SHOW ANNOUNCES DYNAMIC LIST OF CELEBRITY CHEF PARTICIPANTS by

Danny Meyer, Donatella Arpaia Lead Line-up of Participating Chefs from Food Network's Iron Chef, Top Chef: Just Desserts, and Union Square Hospitality Group

New York, NY - February 16, 2017 - The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York is excited to announce well known chefs and restaurateurs Donatella Arpaia and Danny Meyer are joining a terrific line-up of culinary leaders on the demonstration stage during the upcoming event taking place at the Javits Center, March 5-7, 2017.

Attendees to the Show will have an opportunity to see several top celebrity chefs in livecooking demonstrations as well as have the chance to taste exciting new foods. The Culinary Demonstration Theater offers an educational, interactive, and entertaining area for restaurant and foodservice professionals who want to stay abreast of what's hot in the food world during the Show.

"We have an exciting line up of celebrity chefs during the Show and invite our attendees to enjoy presentations by Donatella Arpaia, restaurateur and judge from Food Network's Iron Chef America; Top Chef: Just Desserts' Pastry Chef Katzie Guy-Hamilton along with Danny Meyer, CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group and founder of Shake Shack, who is the recipient of the Torch Award," said Ron Mathews, Vice President, Restaurant and Foodservice Events Portfolio. "The International Restaurant Show is the place to see the best and brightest in the industry and gather new ideas to bring back to restaurants and foodservice establishments. We're excited to announce we've partnered with Total Food Service magazine this year as our media sponsor of the Culinary Demonstration Theater and with their help, we have secured many of these industry leaders for presentations."

The following is the line-up of culinary demonstrations. Click here to see the full schedule:

Sunday, March 5

Chef Adam Lathan (11:00 - 11:45 am) is the Co-Founder and Head of Cuisine for The Gumbo Brothers. Adam started cooking at a young age and creating the perfect pot of gumbo soon became his obsession. Having learned the "proper" gumbo technique from his great-grandmother Nanny, Adam is still pursuing the perfect gumbo.

Chef Adam Lathan (11:00 - 11:45 am) is the Co-Founder and Head of Cuisine for The Gumbo Brothers. Adam started cooking at a young age and creating the perfect pot of gumbo soon became his obsession. Having learned the "proper" gumbo technique from his great-grandmother Nanny, Adam is still pursuing the perfect gumbo. Rapid Fire Challenge: Appetizer Edition (3:30-5:00pm): The Rapid Fire Appetizer Challenge returns for its second year and the heat is on for the competition to showcase their best appetizers for the chance to be named the Champion! Moderated by Total Food Service. Judges include Chef John Hesse, That Meetball Place; Chef Maria Loi, Loi Estiatorio; and Chef Cesare Casella, Salumeria Rosi, Maremma and Beppe.

Monday, March 6

Chef Donatella Arpaia (11:00-11:45am) is best known for her recurring role as head judge on Food Network's Iron Chef America, and has become an influential woman in the world of food, business, and entertaining. She is a two-time winner of the New York Wine & Food Festival "Meatball Madness" competition, and is a regular contributor to NBC's The Today Show.

Chef Donatella Arpaia (11:00-11:45am) is best known for her recurring role as head judge on Food Network's Iron Chef America, and has become an influential woman in the world of food, business, and entertaining. She is a two-time winner of the New York Wine & Food Festival "Meatball Madness" competition, and is a regular contributor to NBC's The Today Show. Executive Chef Dan Jackson, Cafe2 and Terrace5, MoMa (12:00 - 12:45 pm) became a line cook at Eleven Madison Park in 2008. While Dan was there, the restaurant received four stars from the New York Times, one Michelin star, and was ranked among San Pellegrino's Top 50 restaurants in the world. In 2014, Dan was named Executive Chef of Cafe 2 and Terrace 5 at the Museum of Modern Art.

TORCH Award Presentation (1:30 - 2:30pm) to Danny Meyer, CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group and the founder of Shake Shack. The Torch Award, presented by The Food Shows and Ferdinand Metz Foodservice Forum, was created to honor outstanding restaurateurs who embody all the qualities and characteristics the word Torch symbolizes, including illumination, energy, victory, enlightenment, and education. Danny's ability to teach and share clearly demonstrates the definition of the Torch. His restaurants and chefs have earned an unprecedented 28 James Beard Awards and in 2015, Danny was named to the Time 100 list of the Most Influential People in the World. Chef Roxanne Spruance, Kingsley (3:00 - 3:45 pm) is the Executive Chef and co-owner of Kingsley, a contemporary French-American restaurant located in the heart of the East Village. She creates innovative, seasonal food, while respecting and incorporating regional traditions. Roxanne previously worked under Wylie Dufresne at WD~50 and Dan Barber at Blue Hill at Stone Barns.

, CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group and the founder of Shake Shack. The Torch Award, presented by The Food Shows and Ferdinand Metz Foodservice Forum, was created to honor outstanding restaurateurs who embody all the qualities and characteristics the word Torch symbolizes, including illumination, energy, victory, enlightenment, and education. Danny's ability to teach and share clearly demonstrates the definition of the Torch. His restaurants and chefs have earned an unprecedented 28 James Beard Awards and in 2015, Danny was named to the Time 100 list of the Most Influential People in the World. Chef Roxanne Spruance, Kingsley (3:00 - 3:45 pm) is the Executive Chef and co-owner of Kingsley, a contemporary French-American restaurant located in the heart of the East Village. She creates innovative, seasonal food, while respecting and incorporating regional traditions. Roxanne previously worked under Wylie Dufresne at WD~50 and Dan Barber at Blue Hill at Stone Barns.

Tuesday, March 7

Pastry Chef Katzie Guy-Hamilton , Clean Eats Dirty Desserts (1:00 - 1:45 pm)was recognized as a Top Ten Pastry Chefs in America by Dessert Professional Magazine in 2014 and was a contestant on Season Two of the television cooking competition, Top Chef: Just Desserts. She leads Food and Beverage at Equinox, the luxury fitness brand, having crossed over into the wellness world. Prior to juice partnerships her role for chocolate brand Max Brenner International placed Katzie in the lead of their Global Food and Beverage business, overseeing innovation.

, Clean Eats Dirty Desserts (1:00 - 1:45 pm)was recognized as a Top Ten Pastry Chefs in America by Dessert Professional Magazine in 2014 and was a contestant on Season Two of the television cooking competition, Top Chef: Just Desserts. She leads Food and Beverage at Equinox, the luxury fitness brand, having crossed over into the wellness world. Prior to juice partnerships her role for chocolate brand Max Brenner International placed Katzie in the lead of their Global Food and Beverage business, overseeing innovation. Executive Chef Bill Rosenberg, (2:00 - 2:45 pm) of NoMa Social, has earned critical praise throughout his 20-year career as executive chef for some of the New York metro area's top restaurants. Prior to joining NoMa Social, he was executive chef/owner for more than 10 years of F.I.S.H., which was rated by Zagat as one of America's top seafood houses and named by Westchester Magazine as the "Best New Restaurant."



In addition to the culinary demonstrations, the International Restaurant Show will offer several exciting special events, including the United States Pastry Competition, The Pub, Food Trends Experience, New Product Showcase, Specialty Pavilions, Japan Pavilion, Sabor Latino Pavilion, Key Buyer Alliance, and Taste NY & Craft Beverage Showcase. Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend 35+ free education sessions as part of the Ferdinand Metz Foodservice Forum. For the schedule, click here.

­

About the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York

The 24th annual event will be held Sunday, March 5 - Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City. The show will bring together thousands of foodservice, restaurant and hospitality professionals from New York State, and will feature more than 550+ leading vendors, accompanying the Ferdinand Metz Foodservice Forum education sessions and buzz building special events. The show is owned and produced by Urban Expositions, and sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association, a member of the National Restaurant Association. For more information on exhibiting or attending, visit the official Show website at www.internationalrestaurantny.com.

